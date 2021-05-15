



Asus may not be the first brand that comes to mind when considering an Android smartphone brand that can be toe-matched with Samsung’s flagship device. However, Asus regularly releases phones with competitive specs, especially within the ROG line of gaming smartphones.

For Asus Zenfone 8, launch the phone into the $ 600- $ 800 market segment dominated by more affordable flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21. It has powerful internal features, but makes some trade-offs to keep the price. Lower than the top model. It’s no better than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Asus ROG Phone 5, but it’s a high-performance phone for consumers who don’t have the best budget.

With the new Asus Zenfone 8, Asus may compete with the major Samsung Galaxy S21. Now let’s compare the two phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Image Credit: TechRadar) Design

The Asus Zenfone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21 exchange some blows in the design department. The Samsung Galaxy S21 design makes a much bigger statement with its colorful options and metal trim around the camera bumps, but the Zenfone 8 manages a more premium design. Both phones use Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and have an aluminum frame, but if Samsung chose a plastic back, Asus adopted 3D curved glass on the back of the Zenfone 8. Both phones have IP68, although the materials are slightly different. Evaluation of intrusion of water and dust.

One of the key design aspects of Zenfone 8 is its size. The mobile phone is intended for one-handed use and has a trimmed design for that purpose. It is 148 mm high and 68.5 mm wide and weighs only 169 grams. The Galaxy S21 is just big hair, 151.7mm high and 71.2mm wide, so it doesn’t make much difference to focus on smallness. However, as we’ve seen between Galaxy, some hands can make a difference by a few millimeters. S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The reduced size in the X and Y dimensions comes with a trade-off in the Z dimension. The Asus Zenfone 8 is 8.9mm thick, the same as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In contrast, the Galaxy S21 is only 7.9mm thick. That said, both phones offer the same, light weight of 169 grams.

The front of the phone has a similar modern touch. Each has a punched selfie camera (centered around the Galaxy S21, in the corner of the Zenfone 8). Both provide a fingerprint scanner under the display. And both have similar speaker arrangements for stereo audio.

The Asus Zenfone 8 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, questioning the manufacturer’s claim that it abandoned the port due to space constraints. However, while the Zenfone 8s USB-C port is only up to USB 2.0 specifications, Samsung uses a much higher performance USB 3.1 Type-C port to transfer data faster and make Samsung desktop computing. You can enable the DeX mode to simulate.

Asus Zenfone 8 (Image Credit: Future) Display

The display difference between Asus Zenfone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21 is slight, but it may be in favor of Samsung. When miniaturized, Zenfone 8 offers a 5.9-inch display and Samsung offers a 6.2-inch display. Some people may prefer the smaller option, which is especially rare among high-end devices, but Samsung’s large screen isn’t heavier than the Zenfone 8.

And beyond that size difference, there’s not much that Zenfone 8 can do to move forward in this display contest. Both phones offer the same 2,400×1,080 resolution. Both offer the same maximum refresh rate of 120Hz as HDR10 + support, but Samsung phones use a variable refresh rate of 48-120Hz, which gives them a bit more flexibility. Also, the Zenfone 8 has a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, which is at the level of 800 nits for outdoor use, while the Galaxy S21 can exceed up to 1,300 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Image Credit: TechRadar) OS and Power

Even if Asus Zenfone 8 gives up the ground in other areas, it doesn’t do so internally. The Asus Zenfone 8 has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 (in the US, the Exynos 2100 may be found in other markets). In addition, it has the same 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 memory and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, which is the same as Samsung (except for the 16GB option). Both phones have all the horsepower needed to zoom in on the most demanding mobile workloads.

Asus also has a slight advantage here because Zenfone 8 supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and can connect to 6GHz networks to speed up the Internet. The Galaxy S21, on the other hand, sticks to Wi-Fi 6 only. It’s a slight difference at the moment, but with the proliferation of Wi-Fi 6E, the gap between the two phones can widen. Zenfone 8 only connects to sub 6 5G, while Samsung Galaxy S21 supports sub 6 and millimeter waves, but both phones support 5G.

Two phones have been hit in the power sector. Each provides a 4,000mAh battery, but Samsung enables wireless and reverse wireless charging. Asus sticks to wired charging, but can offer a charging speed of 30W, which is faster than Samsung 25W.

(Image credit: Future) Camera

Asus has a strong track record in the camera sector, but it’s not exactly the same as Samsung. Asus Zenfone has two cameras and one selfie on the back. The Galaxy S21 has three cameras and one selfie camera on the back.

In sunlight, photography with the primary sensor is good between both phones, OIS supports both sharp shots, Samsung is 120 degrees wider than Asus’s 113 degrees, but both The device provides ultra-wide photos.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung will move forward quickly even in the dark. This isn’t all that surprising given how good Samsung’s flagship night photography is. In addition, with a 64MP sensor dedicated to zoom photography, Samsung can offer a more diverse shooting experience than the Asus Zenfone 8 master. However, you can do a little digital zoom with the 64MP main sensor.

Samsung is also making progress in video recording. Both devices can record up to 8K at 24fps or 4K at 60fps, but Samsung offers some powerful additions. Its slow-motion video is faster, reaching up to 960fps at 720p (twice the speed of the Zenfone 8s). And Samsung offers HDR10 + recording.

(Image credit: Future) Price

This is tricky. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced at $ 799 (A $ 769 / A $ 1,249), or at least the original price, but often significant discounts are applied to Samsung mobile phones just months after launch. So don’t be surprised to see if it goes cheaper.

Asus, on the other hand, hasn’t announced the availability and local pricing of new phones, so it doesn’t have solid pricing to compare with. The Asus Zenfone 8 costs 599 euros in the euro area, but the baseline 128GB storage and 8GB RAM model is expected to cost $ 599 (about £ 425 / A $ 769). The price is naturally high, with a potential $ 799 (about £ 565 / AU $ 1,025) for a 256GB model with 16GB of RAM.

(Image credit: TechRadar) Takeout

The Asus Zenfone 8 could be a strong competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S21, especially when it reaches the low price estimated by Asus. The Galaxy S21 is more versatile, and the trade-off with the slight size reduction offered by Zenfone 8 isn’t worth it to many. However, making the same trade-offs to significantly reduce prices seems to be absolutely justified, especially for those who rarely use zoom photography and DeX mode.

