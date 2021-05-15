Hades gets PS4 rating in South Korea





Hades has been evaluated for release on PS4 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee, even though the PlayStation version has not been announced. Take-Two is also listed as an applicant on the list. This is in contrast to the self-published release of getting the game from Supergiant Games on both Nintendo Switch and PC.

Ratings still posted on the GRAC website as of May 15th were discovered by users on the ResetEra forum and include the April 30th deliberation date. The release date and window aren’t listed on the website, but the game makes it very clear that it’s the same Hades that was released last year.

Hades- 2020 Game of the Year Nominee

Supergiant isn’t a stranger to PlayStation, releasing several games on PS4 such as Pyre, Transistor, and Bastion, but Hades initially had a final full release before the release of the Nintendo Switch version. , Appeared on PC as an early access title. In the early stages of development, the ending was not implemented and players were given the opportunity to provide feedback. The iterative development process seems to have worked as Hades eventually won the Game of the Year awards at DICE and BAFTA and became one of GameSpot’s own top games of the year.

The timing of E3 starting next month may not be a coincidence. Sony doesn’t seem to be directly attending the All-Digital E3 in June, but Supergiant can certainly make an announcement. Hades already has a cross-save feature between Switch and PC, so anyone who has already played the game on another platform may be able to resume where it left off. However, this is a complete guess.

Hades’ approach to storytelling adds an interesting twist to the roguelike genre. When the character remembers his past encounters and tries to escape from the underworld when he comes back, a little information about the story gets excited. In a GameSpot Hades review, Suriel Vazquez said, “We’re using that structure to tell an ongoing story about family, secrets, and solutions.”

