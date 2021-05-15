Talking Point: New Super Mario Bros. is 15 years old, but still great





New Super Mario Bros. is 15 years old. But it’s not always universally loved, so our reviewer, Stuart Gip, explains why it’s really an underrated classic.

It’s very interesting to think of the best-selling Nintendo DS game ever-a title that Id thinks shifting beyond 30 million copies worldwide is still undervalued. If anything, it is revered as a formative entry in a split series that is believed to never really evolve.

But that’s what New Super Mario Bros. was never about evolution. The clue is in the name. Rather than taking a step in the New Super Mario Bros. series, this was a nostalgic memory. Distillation of the elements that made Super Mario Bros. the most acclaimed platform game series in history. The undisputed champion’s winning lap is the best ever.

That doesn’t mean that New Super Mario Bros. didn’t introduce new variables into the 2D Mario equations. After all, at the time of its release, the world hadn’t seen a new traditional 2D Mario title since the original Super Mario World in the 1990s (come to NA in 1991 and EU in 1992). I did). Super Mario Advance 4: You can point out the level of Super Mario Bros. 3 e-readers, but above all, the bonus feature is registered as a novelty. It’s a pretty gap, and New Super Mario Bros. was a brand new (old?) Entry aimed at regaining the essence of the series that made Nintendo a popular name.

And it’s strange why both Game Boy Color and Advance were rejected by the fresh plumber platformer and instead adorned with the (certainly wonderful) Super Mario Bros. Deluxe and the Super Mario Advance series that spans the series. I did so with my efforts. It may be permissible to think that the Big N lost Mojo, but evidence from New Super Mario Bros. was clearly far from rusty.

The game was fun to play. Combining classic Mario momentum with the latest move set taken from the absolute classic Super Mario 64 Mario 3-step triple jump adds even more potential to his ground pond and wall jumping abilities. To do. For vertical level design and skillful recovery. These movement movements should also be used, as the levels are much higher than before, interwoven with well-hidden secrets, and some are hiding new elusive star coins. With three of these per level, the focus is on more modern collectorson elements, but these treasures give you access to certain additional levels and toad homes coming back from Super Mario Bros. 3 Only used to unlock gates on map screens that you allow. Full of extra life and power-ups.

Indeed, power-ups are primarily returning classics. It’s clear that the mighty Super Mushrooms and Fireflowers will be back, but the brand new Mega Mushrooms will turn Mario into a giant screen-sized one, cutting enemies and terrain alike in an invincible state. Be careful not to kick the green pipe that you need to explore. I think the Yin and Yang of Mega Mushrooms is a mini mushroom that can reduce Mario to a very small size and explore a narrow space to run at high speed. This form is also the key to access the secret world of the game and you need to conquer the boss stage from start to finish with the Mini Mario Form. It also makes Mario so light that it can run across the water, like a kind of cool Italian Jesus.

But most interesting is the power-up of the new shell that allows Mario to wear a blue shell and cosplay as a Cooper Trooper. Become a champion and break through brick walls to dive into new areas. It’s a lot of fun and sets the place for a great voluntary challenge to see how many levels you can conquer in shell mode. Given how transformative the power-ups were, it’s unusual for them to never win. With the best Mario upgrades, you could see each level from a whole new perspective, and the sadly forgotten shell was a great example.

Given the thorough and demanding nature of platform games after Donkey Kong Country, games designed to be 100% complete are the norm. Of course, that element isn’t completely lost in Starcoin, but it’s still great to pave the way for your own final battle with Bowser with your own observance and ingenuity.

An exemplary level of design then married an aesthetic that clearly and confidently presents its obstacles while it is split. I can’t blame the New Super Mario Bros. for looking great, but it’s just as innocent to be too busy and cluttered. Its features are better than forms, and it’s a game where level design and player control are paramount. Clean, easy-to-read graphics that lock 60 frames per second and make good use of both highly responsive player characters and pixels and polygons.

Is there anything else worth commenting on? Why they introduced a bunch of Super Mario 64 DS mini-games and some new games.

If that’s the end of it, and if the exemplary single-player game was all you got in the package, New Super Mario Bros. would still be a straight 10/10. However, Nintendo did not stop there the desperate multiplayer component that forced Mario to fight Luigi to collect power stars. Not surprisingly, you can confuse each other, knock out stars from your enemies, and steal them yourself. Its fast-paced, extremely fun, and criminally underrated gem has undoubtedly influenced the next Wii version of Madcap Local Multiplayer.

Is there anything else worth commenting on? Why they introduced a bunch of Super Mario 64 DS mini-games and some new games. But what’s important is that the best games ever Sort or Splode exist and are correct. (The following mini-games can be viewed on the YouTube channel YT Sunny)

And it’s a really new Super Mario Bros. Buried in Nintendo’s greatest game library ever, forever behind its own sequel (despite the sequel being criticized almost constantly). It’s the best-selling DS game ever, one of the best-selling games ever, and somehow remains underrated.

