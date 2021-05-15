The Pixel 6 can beat the iPhone 13 with these features





Google laid a strong foundation on the Pixel 5 last year. If the Pixel 6 can handle some important improvements, it will be one of the best smartphones in 2021.

Both Google and Apple plan to launch the latest smartphones, including the Pixel 6 and iPhone 13, respectively, later this fall. If Google can play the card correctly and make some small (but important) tweaks to last year’s Pixel 5, it’s one of the best smartphones of the year and could beat the iPhone 13 in the process. You will be creating a sexual smartphone.

While we didn’t see the same mainstream success for devices like the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 12, the Pixel 5 was an important release for Google. All previous Pixels had one or two large trading breakers that hampered simple recommendations, but the Pixel 5 wasn’t the target of that curse. It didn’t come with the best specs or flashy specs, but it does provide a completely enjoyable user experience in almost every respect, and it’s here in 2021 as well. The foundation of the Pixel 5 is clearly working, but with this year’s iPhone 13, there are some things that need to be addressed. It’s unclear if Google can offer it, but it could be something amazing.

Related: Why Pixel 6 with Google Silicon seems very likely

Best of all, Google needs to use the new camera hardware with Pixel 6. The Pixel 5’s 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor is exactly the same as the one used on the Pixel 3 since 2018. Google’s image processing capabilities make your images look better. This is a setup that has proven to work for many years. But if Google wants to seriously compete with all the innovations that are happening in the field of mobile photography, it can’t just rely on software. Today, amazing innovations are taking place in camera sensors of all shapes and sizes. The primary camera captures more detail than ever before, the ultra-wide-angle sensor significantly reduces edge distortion, and the telephoto lens enables zoom shots never before possible. Meanwhile, Google has restricted itself with a camera four years ago. Google’s software for Pixel cameras is amazing, but if it’s as good as such old hardware, imagine how good it really is with the latest camera technology. This is an area of ​​the Pixel experience where upgrades have been delayed for a long time. If Google really wants to go beyond what Apple offers on the iPhone 13, the camera needs to be taken seriously.

Pixel 6 also needs improved processor and new biometrics

Besides the camera improvements, there are other upgrades that could push the Pixel 6 to the top, one of which is the new processor. It’s almost confirmed that the Pixel 6 will include the first part of Google Silicon, codenamed GS101 Whitechapel. It’s unclear what specs and performance it will offer, but it needs to be fast to compete with phones like the iPhone 13. Both Qualcomm and Apple are doing great things with mobile chipsets. The Snapdragon 888 is one of the best Qualcomm chips in a few years, the expected A15 for the iPhone 13 is probably the fastest mobile CPU of the year, and the Whitechapel remains a mystery compared to them. While Google’s expertise still lies in software and smart optimization, Whitechapel must also provide the horsepower needed to provide a strong foundation for them to excel. If Google offers a powerful chipset and robust AI, all of which can be optimized specifically for the Pixel 6, it can stand out from the rest of Android.

Something else that is great to see is a rethinking of biometrics. The Pixel 4 shipped the best face unlocking system ever to decorate your Android smartphone, but the Pixel 5 has been discontinued for the back-mounted fingerprint sensor. There are rumors that this time the Pixel 6 will rock things again, using the in-screen fingerprint sensor. In addition to its new sensor placement, Google will need to revive face unlocking and give users two authentication method options. This is what people are begging for on iPhone 13, but Apple probably won’t, so it gives Google a great opportunity to provide Google with the features that many people are looking for.

It’s hard to say if Google will emerge with these things, but you can certainly expect it. If Google keeps what works with the Pixel 5 and addresses all of the above, the Pixel 6 can easily run the iPhone 13 for that money.

Next: iPhone13 ProMax Early Look Video Shows Smaller Notch and Larger Camera

Source: Google

Jupiter’s Legacy: How old is Utopia and the former coalition?

About the author Joseph Maring (304 articles published)

Joe has been an active author and speaker of consumer technology since 2012. His greatest passion lies in his smartphone, but with the CPU he can listen to almost anything. He lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with his wife, two cats, and a pitbull / boxer mix.

Other works by Joseph Maring

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos