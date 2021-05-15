Pre-register for PUBG New State Mobile on Google Play Store and iOS App Store: Step-by-step process description





PUBG is one of the most popular games among gamers around the world. And now, since its announcement, PUBG New State Mobile has been crazy about gamers.

According to a Sportskeeda report, the start of pre-registration for PUBG New State was announced by the game developers in February 2021.

Within 50 days of the game’s announcement, it was revealed that more than 10 million pre-registrations were made for the game.

We are pleased to inform you that more than 10 million #PUBGNEWSTATEs have been pre-registered on #GooglePlay. Being humbled by the overwhelming reaction of the community, I can’t wait to share your new battlefield experience with you in late 2021. pic.twitter.com/ WN3ptw3ylq

PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

Gamers and fans who have not yet registered for the game can register in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store by following the process below.

As mentioned earlier, PUBG New State Mobile pre-registration began in February 2021 and is valid until the game is officially released. Pre-registration is beneficial to gamers, according to a Sportskeeda report. Krafton Inc. This is because all pre-registered users have declared that they will receive a permanent limited edition vehicle skin.

1. To register for the game, the player must access the Google Play Store from the device.

2. Then enter PUBG New State Mobile.

3. Click the pre-register button on the PUBG New State page.

4. Gamers will be able to claim in-game rewards once the game is released.

However, players should be aware that PUBG New State Mobile is currently only available to Android users. For iOS users, the pre-registration program will be available shortly.

PUBG New State Mobile will also be available globally, with the exception of China, Vietnam and India. The release date of the game has not yet been officially announced, but a regional alpha test is planned for the second quarter of 2021.

I worked hard on the development of the game, but I heard what you said! Other than 2021, we don’t know the details of the release date, but we are announcing that we will be holding an alpha test of #PUBGNEWSTATE in a limited number of regions in the second quarter of 2021. Please wait for a while for more information.

PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

Gamers pre-registered from these particular regions are expected to be eligible to perform the alpha test. However, details of these areas have not yet been revealed.

Speaking of games, it was installed in 2051 and you can expect a lot of futuristic equipment and weapons.

The former peaceful city “Troy” no longer exists. Severe poverty and economic divisions have driven the city into a dark era. What is your experience with Troy 2051?

Beyond battle royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT

PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

The developers have also introduced a new 8×8 map named Troy, and the teaser also reflects the future landscape under attack.







