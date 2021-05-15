Passwords and hidden coordinates for all airships





If you want to know all the secret airship codes and passwords for FINAL FANTASY XHD, they are all listed here.

In FINAL FANTASY 10, you will have free access to the airship’s high-speed movement features later in the game, giving you more freedom to move around on the spiral. In addition, you can use this feature to find secret areas as long as you know where to look.

There are two ways to discover a secret area on an airship by entering the coordinates or entering the password. Here is a complete list of all passwords and hidden coordinates.

Secret airship coordinates

Note: It is not easy to pinpoint the coordinates of an airship, so you may need to move the cursor slightly within the range shown below to reach its sweet spot.

Barge temple

Coordinates: X: 11-16 Y: 57-63

Interests:

You can fight Geosgaeno and finally defeat him (the first boss you encountered when you arrived at Spira). Once Geosgaeno is defeated, you can head south to find Lulu’s celestial weapon, the Onion Knight. Inside the temple is a treasure chest. Includes 4 x Mega Phoenix and Mega Rixer. If you collect all the hidden treasures of the 6 Destruction Balls from the Corridor of All Trials, you will get the Aeon Anima.Battle site

Coordinates: X: 39-43 Y: 56-60

Interests:

In this area, travel north from the Save Sphere and find the treasure chest containing Lulu’s Phantom Bangle. Besaid waterfall

Coordinates: X: 29-32 Y: 73-76

Interests:

On a rock near the waterfall is a treasure chest containing the weapons of Kimari’s Dragoon Lance. Mi’ihen ruins

Coordinates: X: 33-36 Y: 55-60

Interests:

To the north of this area is a treasure chest with a backpack sonar weapon.Omega Ruins

Coordinates: X: 69-75 Y: 33-38

Interests:

Great place to smash sphere levels. AlBhed Primer vol. XXVI is in the chest here. The secret boss Ultima Weapon can fight here. Super Boss Omega Weapons can fight here.Sanubia desert

Coordinates: X: 12-16 Y: 41-45

Interests:

This place in the Sanubia Desert has a treasure chest containing Tidus’ Ascaron weapons.Airship password

Note: The password must be entered in uppercase.

God’s hand

Type “GOD HAND” to open a new area on Mushroom Rock Road. To the north of this area is a treasure chest that holds Luc’s celestial weapon God Hand.

MURASAME

Type “MURASAME” to go to a new location in Besaid Ruins. Here you will find a treasure chest containing Auron’s Murasame weapons.

victorious

Enter “VICTORIOUS” to discover new areas in Besaid Ruins. Climb trees in this area to find a new treasure, Luc’s Victory Armor.

