Save over 50% on these refurbished Google Pixel units





Google’s Pixel smartphone slate will not automatically become obsolete with the launch of new models like the Pixel 4. Not only is it easy to put in your pocket, but it also offers industry-leading cameras, software, and security updates directly from Google, and is packed with other features that make your smartphone smarter.

Finding a balance between quality and price when buying a new smartphone is paramount to streamlining your work, promoting fitness, and continuing to use apps that organize your life.

Whether you buy a Pixel 3, Pixel 4, or its equivalent, it’s worth the investment. But if you’re not ready to spanking new units yet, you can get these refurbished, fully unlocked Google Pixel smartphones for sale. Note: These are listed in grade “A”. This means that it is almost as good as new. Choose the one you like:

Google Pixel 3A XL

The 3A XL gives you everything you need to capture and share your adventures. With a 12.2MP dual pixel main camera with phase-difference autofocus, you can capture photos and capture video in detail even in the dark. It also features 64GB of storage, a 6-inch full-screen display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and incredible battery life that lasts up to 30 hours. It’s the perfect phone to perform all your tasks. As a bonus, it runs on an octa-core CPU and can multitask without slowing down the phone. It usually costs $ 479 and sells for $ 219.95.

Google Pixel 4

Another option is the new Google Pixel 4, which allows you to take studio-like photos anywhere. With a 5.7-inch full-screen display, you can easily browse and view your files. With cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity, 8MP front camera, 16MP rear camera, 64GB storage, and 2,800mAh battery, it gives you everything you need from your smartphone. It also runs on Android 10 OS and Octacore CPUs, making multitasking quick and easy. You can sell this model for only $ 399, usually for $ 799.

Prices are subject to change.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos