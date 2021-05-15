New Assassin’s Creed Tees split fans





Modern Assassin’s Creed games (Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla) are quite different from the original Assassin’s Creed games. Where the original game focused on stealth, linear and far from the open world, the new entry is more action-focused, open-ended and some of the biggest open-world games in the last few years. is. Previously the focus was on stealth, but now the focus is on how RPGs work. And, as you can imagine, this split the fans into two camps. Some people like new games and some people like old games. That said, some of the following games seem to be like new games.

On a phone call with investors about new returns, Ubisoft confirmed that the franchise’s plans were to be built on the RPG elements of recent games. In other words, future games will be more like Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins than previous entries.

What motivates you to stick to these controversial changes? Well, for one thing, Ubisoft argues that this is where the market is heading. And to an experience that you can play for free. But more importantly, Valhalla was the launch of the largest franchise ever in terms of value. In other words, the market is talking and saying that the market prefers these types of Assassin’s Creed games, which can be misread for a variety of reasons.

In any case, if you like the franchise’s recent entries, you’ll also like future entries. If you prefer old installments, you’re out of luck.

This update from Ubisoft is behind rumors that Ubisoft is experimenting with something a bit linear from the formulas of the last three games. This may still be the case as Ubisoft only mentions the RPG elements of recent games, but I think other changes will be made as well, such as the transition from a semi-open world to a vast open world. .. ..

