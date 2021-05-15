How to add money to Google Play





There is no shortage of free content available on Google Play, but sometimes you need to reach for your wallet. Keeping emergency funds in your account is a harmless reason in case you come across something particularly exciting.

Fortunately, it’s easy to learn how to add money on Google Play. Apart from several different payment methods, the store also occasionally offers gift cards and promotional codes. This article details the four most common ways to pour cash into your account, step by step.

How to add money on Google Play?

Google Play is one of the largest online stores in the world, with an endless library of games, books, movies and more. Thousands of developers regularly contribute to the ever-growing selection of free apps. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Google Play isn’t affected by in-app purchases or paid content.

Once you have created an account, you can choose your preferred payment method. Like any other e-commerce website, you can connect and purchase with a credit or debit card. There is also an app called PayTM specially made for such transactions.

If you’re reluctant to connect your bank account to an online store, don’t worry. There are still ways to add balance to your account. All you need is a gift card with a promo code and you can buy it without sending financial information.

Continue reading to get the full range of all these different methods.

PayTM

PayTM is one of the most popular mobile e-commerce and mobile payment apps. The platform developed in India offers a wide range of services that work well in most online marketplaces. The PayTM Wallet feature allows you to purchase on a variety of platforms. The best part is that there is no additional cost.

Needless to say, you can use the Android version of the app to fuel your love for games, books, movies, and other paid Google Play content. However, you need to have a PayTM account registered to actually make a purchase. From there, you can add money by following these simple steps.

Open the Play Store and use the search function to find PayTM. Download the app to your mobile phone. Once installed, launch PayTM and create an account. From the home screen of the app, select PayTM Wallet. Enter the amount you want to add to your Play Store account. Select your payment method (credit or debit card, BHIM UPI). Wait for the confirmation notification to appear on the screen. Return to the home screen[すべてのサービス]Tap. Scroll through the sidebar[PayTMで検出]Select an option. Find “Google Play Recharge” on the page. Enter the amount you want to add and click Continue. Google Play allows you to recharge between $ 100 and $ 1500 at a time. You will receive a text message containing the recharge code. Copy the numbers to the clipboard. Reopen the Google Play Store app and go to the usage page. Paste the recharge code,[確認]Tap to complete the purchase.gift card

As mentioned earlier, you don’t need to link your bank account to the Google Play store to spend your money. Instead, you can buy a gift card and use it to make in-app purchases.

The code is usually found on the back of the card, but depending on the shipping method you choose, it may appear in your email message. Once you have a gift card, you can use it to add money to your account. Here’s how to do it on your Android device:

Launch the Google Play Store app on your mobile phone. Tap the three horizontal lines to open the action menu.Scroll through the list and from the list of options[利用]Choose. A small pop-up window will appear.Enter a number in the dialog line and try again[引き換え]Tap. To complete the recharge[確認]Tap.

You can also use the code at the time of purchase.

Start trading, tap the Google Play icon and select a payment method. The options window is displayed. Choose to purchase using the code. Enter the number on the gift card,[利用]Tap. To confirm your purchase[確認]Tap.

If you receive a gift card by email, you do not need to leave the app to use the code. This is especially useful when shopping on a laptop. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the message containing the code. Click the redirect link that acts as a redemption button. Usually displayed as e-Gift Center. To verify your gift card, enter your email address in the dialog box. Click the link below the code to redirect to the Google Play website. Check your account and add money to your account.

Google Play Gift Cards are accepted in all countries and regions. Visit this website to see if your area is included in the store list.

credit card

Perhaps the easiest way to add money to your Google Play account is to connect to your credit card. After all, it’s the most popular payment method for most online transactions. Also, you only need to enter the data once, and the store saves the data for all future purchases.

Here’s how to add your credit card to Google Play:

Open the Play Store app and tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner.Scroll through the list of options[支払い方法]Open a tab.[支払い方法を追加]From the list of options[クレジットカード]Choose. Detailed on-screen instructions are displayed. Please follow them carefully and submit the required information. Please enter the correct number for your credit card number and bank account. After completing all the steps, your payment method will be added to your account.

If you don’t want to use your credit card to buy a particular item, you can change your payment method during the transaction. It’s very easy, not to mention very convenient.

Go to the details page for the item you want to buy and open the Allow Price and Review section. Tap the small down arrow below the product title to open the drop-down list. Select “Payment method”. Deselect your credit card and choose another method. Complete your purchase when you are done.debit card

You also have the option of using a debit card for in-app purchases. Follow the same steps as in the previous section. Only this time, please choose another method.

Access the action menu and[支払い方法]Choose.[支払いの追加]>[デビットカード]Go to. Follow the steps.

If you change your mind and want to remove your debit card information from Google Play, you can do it in the following ways:

Open the action menu and[支払い方法]Go to.From the list of options[その他の支払い設定]Choose. When prompted, log in to pay.google.com.[デビットカード]so,[削除]Tap the button. Make sure you remove the method from your account. How do I check my Google Play account balance?

For the Play Store, you can always track your funds. The online marketplace is very transparent and you can access your balance in just a few seconds. Here’s how to check the amount in your account:

Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner.From the options menu[アカウント]Choose. A new window will appear.[支払い方法]Tap. Your balance will be displayed at the top of the page. Other Frequently Asked Questions How do I transfer Google Play funds to another account?

Unfortunately, you can’t transfer funds to another Google Play account. Currency and gift card codes cannot be exchanged at the online store. Regardless of the payment method, each user must send their own information to complete the transaction.

However, if you want to share content, you can create a family library. That way, your loved ones will have access to some of the items you purchased, but that’s almost it. Also, this feature only works for movies and apps. All music in your account is off limits.

Money goes around the world

Google Play is a trusted online store where you can choose the most comfortable payment method. If you have a credit card that is strictly used for online purchases, you can connect to your account without any problems. On the other hand, those who are reluctant to share bank account information can use gift cards instead. It’s really a matter of personal taste, as there is also the option to recharge via PayTM Wallet.

Of course, there are some restrictions. For example, it is sadly impossible to transfer money from one account to another. But the number of free apps, movies, music and books isn’t that tragic.

Have you ever purchased something from the Google Play Store? What do you think about PayTM? Please comment below to tell us the safest payment method.

