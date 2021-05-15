Robotic surgery accepted among Indian patients and surgeons





Robot-assisted surgery (RAS) seems to be accepted to some extent by Indian surgeons and patients.

It helps doctors perform complex surgeries easily, while reducing the size of surgical incisions, minimizing blood loss, reducing pain, and reducing postoperative recovery time for patients. Surgical robot system manufacturers and surgeons who perform surgery on these machines claim.

In addition, it facilitates better visualization (of body parts during surgery), enhanced dexterity and higher accuracy, thereby especially oncology, thyroid, liver and gynecologic cancers (cervix, uterus, ovaries). , Vaginal and vulva) and urology, according to medical experts.

Many benefits

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, said that the advent of cutting-edge technology has always pushed the boundaries of medicine, and the remarkable innovation of this era was certainly RAS.

She added that RAS enables surgery by reducing blood transfusions, reducing the risk of wound infections, and shortening hospital stays.

Training program

In response to growing awareness of robot-assisted surgery, surgeons familiar with many techniques in the country are now in the process of learning and adopting this technique.

Intuitive Surgical, the designer and manufacturer of the Da Vinci robotic surgery system, recently collaborated with AIIMS Delhi to launch Robot Onboarding Training (ROPE), which equips young surgeons to follow the path of robots.

AIIMS Professor SVS Deo and Dean of the Department of Surgical Oncology said this will provide young surgeons and trainees with access to cutting-edge technology of the future. We have conducted a ROPE pilot program in the oncology department of AIIMS and are currently planning to expand to other disciplines and institutions based on the feedback of surgical students.

Increased deployment

RAS companies such as Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic have received positive feedback from surgeons regarding the use of robotic technology. Intuitive Surgical, which has 73 RASs in various hospitals in India, reports a 25% to 30% year-on-year increase in deployment.

We are currently working with several healthcare organizations to expand our RAS implementation program in the country, “said Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP and GM of Intuitive India.

Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director of Medtronic India, which manufactures robot guidance platforms, said RAS is an extension of doctors. This helps surgeons visualize surgery in advance and map progress in real time. This allows you to accurately adjust your surgery plan while performing spinal or cranial surgery.

Seeing the expanding scope of robotics in surgery, IRDAI has already issued guidelines to insurers to include RAS in their health insurance plans. For now, the cost of robotic surgery remains comparable to the cost of traditional surgery, says healthcare providers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos