Twitch is reported to have banned the word “hot tab” from channel chats





Many have criticized Twitch for recently blocking the use of the word “hot tab streamer” in chat on official channels.

There are many possibilities for Twitch, and even for niche viewers, there are many ways creators can make Twitch bigger on the platform. One of these fairly new methods, the hot tub flow, has been a shocking amount of success.

However, there was also a lot of controversy surrounding the flow of hot tubs. Are creators banned, inappropriate sexist comments by viewers, or are minors viewing this kind of thought-provoking content?

Twitch’s toxicity isn’t new to the platform, but the company seems to take an amazing stance and ignore the problem. Some users have reported that Twitch is blocking the word “hot tab” from being used on official channels.

The report began when a Reddit user named JitterOS shared a screenshot of the message he received while trying to post the phrase “hot tab streamer” during a public access broadcast on May 14. The message stated that a comment could not be posted to the chat due to a conflict with Twitch’s moderation settings. Fortunately, JitterOS wasn’t banned from the channel itself. The message just indicates that it is just a phrase.

Many other Reddit users have commented to criticize Twitch for appearing to be blocking discussion of the topic, especially in the public stream. They argued that Twitch took the easy approach and avoided the very necessary discussions. Many users claim that when they use a phrase in a Twitch chat after the post is made, the pop-up message disappears. This indicates that Twitch made adjustments as soon as they saw the post, or that the particular broadcast phrase was temporarily banned.

The attitude of the general public towards the stream of the hot tub is fairly evenly centered. Many claim that these types of streams don’t really violate Twitch’s guidelines, and that Twitch can wear swimwear in the right environment. Some argue that it’s the parent’s job to monitor their children’s Internet usage, while others say that Twitch needs to be more transparent about the types of content it can post on its website. In any case, I hope Twitch can reach the midpoint of a situation that has proven to be beneficial to everyone.

