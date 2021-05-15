How Government-Corporate Collaboration Creates New Innovation





Paul Constant is a Civic Ventures writer and co-host of the “Pitchfork Economics” podcast with Nick Hanauer and David Goldstein. In the latest episode, we talked with economist Mariana Mazzucato about the role of government in the economy. Mazzucato says that government and business collaboration can drive economic “outcomes, not just outcomes.” See other articles on Insider’s business page.

When you get rid of all the complexity and noble theories, the only mission statement of the economy under capitalism is to grow. An economy is healthy when it is increasing employment, productivity, and profits, and it is sick when it is shrinking, unemployed, and unable to meet its profitability indicators.

But shouldn’t we expect more than purposeless growth from the economy? Shouldn’t our economy reward the growth of sectors that benefit all environmental sciences and discourage the growth of sectors that undermine the public interest, such as the privatization of water supplies?

The impact of the government on the economy

The government is considered a counterweight to the untapped growth of the economy. Regulations, tax credits, and other incentives are supposed to promote beneficial growth and discourage the harm caused by free capitalism. However, for the past 40 years, the government has largely abandoned its regulatory role and has given businesses free licenses to blindly pursue growth for growth.

In this week’s Pitchfork Economics episode, economics professor Mariana Mazzucato discusses her new book, Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism. Her goal in this book is, in the words of co-host David Goldstein, to encourage a new kind of economics that emphasizes “outcomes, not just outcomes.”

“In the last few years, I’ve been working with policy makers around the world to convince them that they need to redesign their policies from market fixation to market creation and formation,” Mazukart said. He said.

It takes the form of the government creating a “list of major problems we face” as a society, from “the future of mobility” to “solving important digital divide problems” and “removing plastics”. She explained. “At sea” Next, lawmakers design strategies that include “as many different sectors as possible work together and innovate together to solve the problem.”

The role of the government in this case is the buyer, the supporter of “subsidies and loans to stimulate as much bottom-up innovation and investment as possible to actually solve the problem”, and “I It is my role as a director of “what I have done so far”. Call for mission-oriented policies. ”

It will direct, incentivize, and motivate profits for greater profits to solve some of humanity’s greatest problems.

DARPA example

According to Mazzucato, the United States already has one perfect example of a government agency that encourages innovation in pursuit of a single goal. It is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). According to her, the government, which was established with NASA in the midst of the American lunar competition in the 1950s, established a “new design of public-private partnership” with DARPA.

“There was a lot of investment from companies like Honeywell, Motorola and General Electric,” said Mazukart, who said the American company would eventually have a touch screen, voice-activated artificial intelligence and a camera to build spaceflight technology. He built an invention to create a mobile phone. GPS, self-driving car technology. Basically, without Moonshot, you may not yet have the technology you need to build today’s smartphones.

However, these technologies were not the ultimate goal of a “purpose-focused” organization. “For example, DARPA basically invented and funded what is called the Internet today,” explained Mazzucato. “But no one at DARPA said,’Oh, we need the internet.’ They had a problem to solve. It was to get satellites to communicate, and the internet It was the solution to that. ”

Because DARPA focuses specifically on defense issues, Mazzucato says, “Much more difficult than purely technical issues. Often requires regulatory changes, behavioral changes, and political changes.” We are looking for a set of new ARPA to address.

Unleash innovation

When the government sets these huge, seemingly impossible industry goals, it empowers our most keen hearts, broadens our thinking, and plays games to work in collaboration with others. Improve Part of the reason why this framework is so much more successful than traditional corporate structures in unleashing innovation is that thinkers are explicitly told to take risks to welcome uncertainty. It is. “

The road to the moon was full of waste, dead ends, and epic failures. It was all part of the plan. By leaving the direction to the government, “the idea of ​​having real influence so that success is important” is established, but “approval in the process of allowing failure” is also clear. Trial and error and error and error “

Economic growth for growth is not a mission statement for the prosperity of society. Mazzucato believes that the government has the necessary goals to direct its growth to the public good so that all of us, our businesses, our people, and the entire planet can benefit from this journey.

