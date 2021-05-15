This is the job your great-grandson will probably have





The future of work is not a zero-sum between humanity and technology, says Bank of America Corporation (BofA). In a new report, the financial services group says that humans can work together with robots rather than being driven by robots, and technology can create more jobs than destroy them. Stated.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) says that by 2025, automation will add 12 million new jobs and robots will reduce 85 million jobs, while creating 97 million new jobs. He said he was thinking.

Other reasons for optimism are: Sixty-five percent of children starting school today work in jobs that have not yet been invented. The work of “new” collars comes from well-placed thematic sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, new mobility and even moonshot technology. If robots are freed from more mundane and repetitive day-to-day tasks, they can actually be more productive and have more leisure time.

BofA, along with key beneficiaries in technology, industrial and medtech, has identified $ 14 trillion in market capitalization to enable future jobs. “There are also opportunities for companies to educate and improve / retrain workers. Conversely, commercial real estate / offices and legacy transportation are part of the sector facing headwinds,” he said. It was.

Robots do not dominate the world, but risks cannot be ignored

Don’t Underestimate Human Ability to Bring Technology Together There are areas where humans can beat machines, BofA said. “In the future, we believe that the premium for jobs within occupational groups that require social intelligence, creativity, and complex problem-solving will increase, as opposed to repetitive and less dexterous skills.”

For example, event planners need more social intelligence than hospitality dishwashers, fashion designers need more creativity than apparel seams, and medical surgeons are better than clinic receptionists in healthcare. Requires recognition and task manipulation.

Don’t ignore the risks from the robot, it warns. Covid has accelerated the adoption of technologies such as AI, chatbots, robotic process automation (RPA) in white-collar roles, and industrial robots in blue-collar jobs. All of these have the potential to replace 2 billion jobs by 2030.

Up to 47% of US jobs can be at risk in the next 20 years from computerization. In emerging markets, this figure can reach 85%, the report said.

Finally, a recent study by AI researchers shows that there is a 50% chance that all human tasks will be automated in 45 years, and by 2040-50 full AI (human-level AI, full range of human capabilities). ) Can be 50:50. 90% chance by 2075.

Technicians can not only replace jobs, but also create jobs

Technology is transforming our work and humans are adapting to this turmoil, BofA said.

“We are already seeing this today as the rise of Clean Tech leads to a boom in the employment of wind turbine service technicians and PV installers, as well as the demand for nurses, home assistants and mental health counselors. These roles are growing because they require interpersonal and sympathetic skills that robots cannot automate.

“In addition, there is the potential for further expansion of existing creative work, such as directors, musicians and fashion designers.”

In other words, it’s an area where robots are failing to replicate human skills-artistic, intuitive, and relational, he said.

The financial services group said that technological advances could also lead to an increase in leisure-related professions such as yoga teachers, sommeliers and dog pedestrians. “Ultimately, we believe that the future of work is humans and robots, not humans vs. robots, because we believe that net-net innovation will continue to offset the risk of automating large amounts of work.”

What do your Gen Z (grandchildren) children do for work?

In a transformative world, BofA said it ultimately needed a transformative job.

According to BofA, many jobs in the future have not yet been created, and 65% of children attending school today will work in jobs that have not yet been invented.

“We are in the early stages of Eureka! We believe that the exponential growth of moonshot technology will create a wave of new professions that we haven’t even thought of yet,” he said.

Some of these include:

3D Food Printer Chef Driverless “Ride Experience” Designer 3D Print Clothing Fashion Designer, Material Specialist, Stylist Advocate of Ethical Technology 3D Printer “Ink” Developer Ethics Algorithm Expert Postmortem Brain Simulation Specialist Extreme Geneticist / Symbiosis Agricultural Re-Wild Strategist Freelance Bio Hacker AI Avatar Designer Human Body Designer Algorithm Insurance Company Genetic Super Baby Designer Bio Meat Factory Engineer Leisure Time Designer / Occupation Broker Cryptocurrency Attorney / Investment Strategist Nanomedical Surgeon / Specialist Cyber ​​Data Hostage Specialist Privacy Manager Digital Culture Media Commentator Space Tourist Guide “Legacy Dismantler” / Old Economy System

