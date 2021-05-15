Horizontal Fitness EX-59 Elliptical: Complete Review





Interested in buying ellipticals? With so many models to choose from, deciding which elliptical to buy can be a daunting task.

The Horizontal Fitness EX-59 Elliptical is perfect if you need an affordable machine with entertainment options and built-in workouts.

This article will help you take a closer look at the Horizontal Fitness EX-59 Elliptical and decide if it’s worth the purchase.

Affordable 10 built-in workout features Bluetooth speaker, USB charging port, tablet holder Interest-free loan available 30-day money-back guarantee Less resistance than other models, not ideal for tall people Programmed workout option does not include touch screen on lightweight flywheel

The Horizon EX-59 Elliptical is a popular, affordable, elliptical, low-impact aerobic exercise.

Because Horizon Elliptical uses a single fluid movement, it puts less strain on the joints than walking or running and is ideal for people with joint problems, overweight, or arthritis (1, 2, 3).

Unlike treadmills, ellipticals do not have speed options. Instead, it controls the speed of movement by increasing or decreasing the speed of movement.

The Horizon Fitness EX-59 is equipped with fixed and moving handlebars, as well as several resistance options to increase the difficulty of your workout.

The additional specifications and features of this elliptical are:

Dimensions: 74 inches 25 inches 64.5 inches (188 cm 64 cm 164 cm) Weight: 145 lbs (66 kg) Stride: 18 inches (46 cm) Flywheel weight: 14.3 lbs (6.5 kg) Weight Capacity: 300 lbs (136 kg) kg)) Resistance Options: 10 Workout Presets: 10 Other Features: Bluetooth Speaker, USB Charging Port, Tablet Holder, Drink Holder Overview

The Horizon EX-59 is an affordable, elliptical, low-impact aerobic exercise.

The Horizontal Fitness EX-59 Elliptical offers several features to keep you challenging and entertaining during your workout.

For strength and versatility, Elliptical is equipped with 10 resistance levels and 10 built-in exercise programs, including:

Calorie Goal Constant Watt Interval Interval Plus Manual Random Reverse Train Rolling Hills Weight Loss Weight Loss Plus

The 4.5-inch (11 cm) LCD screen also displays distance, heart rate, program level, speed, time, calories burned, and watts (measures of energy generated).

To stay motivated during your workout, Elliptical has a tablet holder above the display so you can stream music, workout videos, or your favorite TV shows on your device.

In addition, it comes with a Bluetooth speaker and a USB charging port for your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a water bottle holder, so you can rehydrate even if you sweat.

Overview

The Holizon EX-59 Elliptical offers a 4.5-inch (11 cm) LCD screen, tablet holder, Bluetooth-enabled speaker, USB charging port, water bottle holder, plus 10 levels of resistors and 10 workout presets. To do.

The Horizon Fitness EX-59 Elliptical has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $ 999, but it usually sells for $ 699 when purchased directly from the Horizon Fitness website.

To make ellipticals even more affordable, Horizon Fitness offers a lending program. This allows qualified buyers to pay just $ 20 per month with 0% interest.

Elliptical also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a wide range of guarantees, including:

Frame: Lifetime Brake: 1 year Flywheel: None Parts: 1 year Labor: 1 year

Normal shipping is free, but you can choose to deliver to your room for an additional fee.

Overview

The Horizon EX-59 Elliptical MSRP is $ 999. However, this machine usually sells for $ 699. Horizontal Fitness offers financing options, free shipping, and a wide range of guarantees.

When assembled, the Horizon EX-59 is 74 inches (188 cm) long, 25 inches (64 cm) wide and 64.5 inches (164 cm) high.

With a maximum load capacity of 300 pounds (136 kg) and a stride of 18 inches (46 cm), it can be too short for people taller than 6 feet (183 cm).

Another important specification to note is the weight of the flywheel, which is the rotating disc to which the handlebars and pedals are mounted. The EX-59s flywheel weighs 14.3 lbs (6.5 kg), which is lighter than many other models.

The Horizon EX-59 may experience a slight jerky pedaling due to the smooth movement of the heavy flywheel.

Also note that this oval is not compatible with earth leakage breaker (GFCI) outlets with test and reset buttons. Instead, it should be plugged into a 110 volt or 220 volt outlet.

Overview

The oval weight limit is 300 lbs (136 kg) and the stride is 18 inches (46 cm). This may not be ideal for tall people.

This table shows a comparison of the Horizon EX-59 and two similar products, the Sunny Health and Fitness SF-E320001 and the Schwinn 430 Elliptical.

The three ovals have similar functionality, each for less than $ 1,000.

The Horizon EX-59 has the lightest flywheel, the least resistance and workout preset options, while it features Bluetooth-enabled speakers and a USB charging port.

For tall people, only the Schwinn 430 offers a 20-inch (51 cm) stride.

Comparison with other Horizon Ellipticals

Three oval shapes, Evolve 3, Evolve 5, and 7.0 AE, have been added to the Horizons product line. All of these are more expensive than the EX-59 and are priced in the $ 1,599 $ 1,999 range.

For an additional fee, these models offer heavier flywheels, 10 additional resistance levels, and a stride length of 20 inches (51 cm).

In addition, Evolve3 and Evolve5 are collapsible and provide ViaFit connectivity. This allows you to sync your workout data with your favorite fitness app or tracking device.

However, unlike the EX-59 and 7.0 AE, the Evolve 3 and 5 do not have a Bluetooth speaker or USB charging port.

Overview

Compared to similar priced products, the EX-59 has fewer resistance options and workout presets. However, it comes with a Bluetooth speaker and a charging port, making it suitable for streaming on your own device.

If you’re looking for an oval for less than $ 1,000, especially if you’re planning a streaming workout from your smartphone or tablet, the Horizon EX-59 is for you.

It’s one of the few models with Bluetooth-enabled speakers and a USB charging port compared to similarly priced models.

However, it has some drawbacks, such as shorter stride lengths and limited training options than other ellipticals such as Schwinn 430 and Sunny Health and Fitness SF-E320001.

Still, for affordable ellipticals that are feature-rich to keep you entertained during your workout, the Horizon EX-59 is clearly the winner.

Overview

The EX-59 is an excellent and affordable option with built-in workouts, Bluetooth speakers and device holders. However, it has a shorter stride length and lower resistance levels than other similarly priced models.

The Horizon EX-59 Elliptical is an excellent midrange machine that offers training and media options to stay motivated during training.

However, it has fewer resistance levels and preset workout programs when compared to similarly priced ellipticals. It is also not ideal for tall users.

Overall, the Horizon EX-59 is a budget-friendly option worth considering if you’re looking for a low-impact aerobic exercise.

