State-of-the-art technology that slowly changes your reality

It seems that the whole world was playing Pokemon GO during the hot season of 2016.

The popular Japanese series was cartoons, card games, and a series of successful video games, most notably Nintendo’s Game Boy platform.

Pokemon GO overlays virtual creatures in the real world Credit: Peter Rae

However, Pokemon GO, a game app for smartphones, has spread like a wildfire to people who do not know the charmander Bulbasaur.

A major innovation in the game was that players had to physically leave their homes, move across lands, and search extensively for elusive creatures.

The player’s phone screen shows a rendering of the physical location overlaid with game information, such as Pokemon animations that can be captured and trained.

Pokemon GO was one of the first examples of a technology platform called Augmented Reality, which was a huge success in the mainstream. By the end of 2016, the game had been downloaded more than 500 million times worldwide and became a mainstream cultural phenomenon.

By the end of the year, as is often the case with such phenomena, the interest in games diminished as people moved on to the next new thing. It’s still a viable game and can be downloaded, but nothing approaches the user base that went during the first wave of popularity.

But the technology that underpinned the game wasn’t gone.

Augmented reality is usually shortened to AR in the same way that its cousin’s technology, virtual reality, is shortened to VR. VR uses technology to overlay digital information in a real-world environment.

Even when Pokemon GO was released, it was often regarded as a gimmick or novelty, but now it is quietly accepted in multiple fields so that many people use augmented reality technology without realizing it.

Dr. Leigh Ellen Potter, Information and Communication Technology Specialist and Director at Griffith’s IDEA (Innovative Design and Emerging Applications) Lab, believes that every time he uses a Snapchat filter, he uses augmented reality. University.

People consider AR to be very futuristic, not yet here. A common example is when The Avengers Tony Stark is waving and moving a digital model in the air. But people are already using it every day.

The depiction of augmented reality technology has become more common in popular culture as the interest in virtual reality, once a sci-fi darling, diminished.

The limits of virtual reality with clunky headsets plagued the concept of sophisticated futuristic technology that takes people to another world.

Instead, AR is built on the world in front of you. This technology is designed to use reality as a starting point and layer content on top of it. This could be product information, real-time location information, navigation, or just playing a game that catches strange creatures.

According to experts, movies such as the Iron Man franchise and Tom Cruise’s Minority Report (pictured) portray the concept of AR without the viewer understanding what it is.

One of the main ways people encounter AR in the world is through a QR code that users can scan to launch AR content on their mobile device.

According to experts, the code is now taken for granted by a pandemic that only helps casual users who instinctively know what the code is and how it works to use AR.

Australian company Unbnd has been working in the AR space for several years as a boutique developer for companies that want to use this technology to enhance their business.

Managing partner David Loughnan said companies tend to approach with common ideas about the use of augmented reality, and Unbnd has come up with the right way to integrate it into existing models.

He pointed out the recent partnership between Nike and Level Sports and put snap cords on all Nike shoes at sports outlets. Users can scan the code on their mobile phones to view information and animations about the shoes they are looking at.

He said that if a customer came in and saw 15 to 20 competing shoe brands, but one of them had these codes hanging, then engagement would soon occur.

Such an experience allows you to interact with the front line and center of the brand, increasing the likelihood that your customers will continue to buy.

In short, it’s one way to use augmented reality technology in retail space to enhance competing brands and products.

Unbnd uses Snapchats Lens technology as its primary development software, and social media companies have recently established themselves as a logical intermediary between developers and businesses that require an AR experience.

Clare Nash, an executive at Snap Australia, said the company is focused on video filtering, is already involved in AR space, and has worked to help others take advantage of the technology.

As people interact more with AR on Snapchat, the growth of our daily active AR users exceeds the growth of our daily active users by more than 80%.

Currently, over 200 million Snapchatters are involved in AR every day. In the first quarter of 2021, the number of snap chatters that use augmented reality lenses daily increased by more than 40% year-on-year.

Nash said the AR sector is projected to record a 10-fold increase in value worldwide by 2023, but most of that growth will be in the entertainment sector.

Beyond the private sector, many governments are involved in AR spaces.

The Victoria State Government has already invested $ 148 million in AR and VR education programs, a natural application of both technologies.

The Queensland Government has also invested heavily in this technology to set up an XR hub through Advance Queensland to help accelerate small businesses operating in the AR and VR space.

XR is becoming a common way to refer to both AR and VR together, and the term mixed reality is often used by people in the industry.

Augmented reality experiences are incorporated as part of events such as the Brisbane Festival.

The Snaps Lens app will be integrated into new Samsung smartphones in the future. The company has also moved to use LiDAR scanning on iPhone 12 Pro models, allowing apps to scan physical space and render AR structures in real time.

And while Snap stands on the shoulders of giants in many ways, it’s not the only company investigating the potential of AR.

When Google released the Google Glass headset in 2014, the world reacted in a fun way. A headset with a small onboard computer that powers a display projected onto a clear view screen was announced by the company as the next step in wearable technology.

Except for hardcore tech enthusiasts, Google Glass was quickly shelved by the company with a shrug.

According to Dr. Potter, Google Glass failed because people weren’t ready. It’s not because the technology was flawed, not because it wasn’t a problem at all.

She believed that over the years, people gradually embraced the concept of technology that was more integrated with wearable devices.

She said most of the technology already exists and it’s a matter of whether people are ready to accept it.

Even with younger technologies such as smartphones and tablets, the iPad is only 10 years old and the iPhone is only 13 years old.

That technology has been around for years, but until Apple introduced the first iPhone, everyone jumped in and everything changed.

Augmented reality expert and founder of the startup, Mark Concannon, did some work with Google Glass during the development phase.

While the technology was working at the time, wearable devices were much more viable than when Google first submerged its toes, he said.

This technology has come a long way in the last decade. There are so many features, power processing, visual components, how the display is projected onto the glass, all, he said.

Google co-rounder Sergey Brin wore Google Glass glasses in 2013. Credit: Jeff Chiu

He said the paradigm shift in AR adoption is a technological advance from phones to wearable headsets.

It seemed funny in 2014, but Concannon said he believes that technology is not only possible, but necessary, to reach its full potential. ..

Phone cameras are currently doing a lot of hard work for these things. This is called pass-through AR, and you don’t really see it through the glass, so you need to involve the camera.

Phones are a great necessary step for AR, with high processing power, relatively long battery life, and a lot of physical infrastructure already in place.

The downside is that it wasn’t made for the phone, it wasn’t the constant demand for AR, it was made for lighter and more occasional use.

After long using smartphones as a natural platform, Dr. Potter agreed that the future of AR lies in wearable technology.

Anyone with a smartphone in their back pocket is walking around with an AR-enabled device that they can use to interact with the environment. Pokemon GO made it clear.

However, there are several different groups currently working on the version of Google Glass, and if they understand the technology correctly, it will be a game changer.

In many respects, augmented reality is spoken of as virtual reality as it was ten years ago.

Selen Turkay, a teacher of computer human interaction at QUT, does a lot of work with virtual reality, but she claims it’s still a viable technology.

She said AR wouldn’t complement personal and business VR because of the strengths and weaknesses of both.

In augmented reality, we still feel and see where we are, so we have the advantage of being able to easily overlay additional information, Dr. Turkey said.

The other is that you can see the real environment, it’s easy to use outdoors, and you can’t walk around the world wearing a VR headset, so you’re hitting things.

The strength of VR lies in its immersive feeling. So if you really want to immerse people in your senses, feel like you’re somewhere, and interact with things in effect, it’s shining.

Microsoft’s HoloLens headset has been pointed out as a major step forward in wearable AR devices. Credit: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Dr. Turkay and colleagues are currently working on creating a complete virtual environment for NASA scientists to use a VR headset to explore the surface of Mars without leaving the lab.

Both technologies are widely used in corporate and industrial training. Some companies offer full VR training, especially for dangerous jobs that may be too risky to do onsite training. Others set up an AR experience, overlay information on the site, and guide employees through tasks.

Dr. Potter said VR paved the way for the arrival of AR by making many mistakes that AR could avoid.

Students are always surprised to hear that head-mounted VR appeared in the 1960s. She said she was just not ready for the technology.

It’s the best time for technology to be naturally incorporated into your daily life. Not when it imposes something on you, but when it adds to your experience.

