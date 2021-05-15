Biomutant’s new gameplay footage introduces fluid combat and enemies





The new Biomutant footage will showcase THQ Nordic and Experiment 101’s fluid battles and colorful enemies ahead of their planned release later this month.

Biomutant isn’t coming out in the next few weeks, but thanks to a recent video by developer THQ Nordic, interested players are getting previews of the game’s combat and enemy types. This quirky and fascinating action / RPG emerged out of nowhere in 2017, offering another world in which mutated animals struggle to survive the toxic oils that threaten the sacred tree of life.

After a long radio silence over the past few years and a scandal in which scammers spread false promises of preview builds in exchange for money, Just Cause Developer Experiment 101 slowly reveals exciting new details about the latest project. started. Much attention has been paid to biomutant character creation options. This allows players to customize the game’s humanoid heroes with a myriad of different playstyles and physical attributes, as well as the vibrant art style and possible upgrades for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In addition, THQ Nordic has promised that Biomutant will include nearly 65 hours of gameplay throughout the main campaign, but the time it takes for players to complete will ultimately be their skill level.

Yesterday, THQ Nordic posted a YouTube video of Biomutant’s behavior, showing over three minutes of unedited gameplay footage on a PC. During this time, the player character fights against swarms of rat-like enemies and large panda bosses, defeating them with fluid sword attacks and gunshots. The damage is displayed in the form of standard numbers and cartoon-like text, and the announcer praises the character’s actions and ensures that the battle isn’t over when the damage is taken. At some point, the hero can also open the inventory wheel and use the healing syringe to activate the slow-motion combat mode to gain an edge over the enemy. Eventually, he gets off on a nearby rocket for his next destination. This can be seen in the YouTube clip below.

The release date of Biomutants is just around the corner. In addition to the prerequisite soundtrack CDs and character legislation, there are plenty of pre-order bonuses, including exclusive mercenary character classes. To celebrate the impending arrival of biomutants, THQ has released a special May the Furrth trailer on Star Wars Day. It features a heartwarming rendition of the iconic space opera franchise, featuring the fuzzy characters of the game.

Biomutant looks like a colorful and unique RPG experience, and its fast-paced, fluid combat and gameplay add to the Pixar-like charm that THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 have won in their latest titles. Biomutant is currently scheduled for release on May 25th for PS4, Xbox One and PC, so players don’t have to wait any longer to enjoy this gameplay.

