Steven Guilbeault is about to challenge Big Tech. It’s not working.





In an interview last fall, Heritage Minister Stephen Gilbo compared Internet giants on today’s platforms such as Facebook and Google with the big polluters who have fought for years as environmental activists.

This comparison is interesting and perhaps even appropriate, and may explain how Guilbeault is tackling the challenge of conquering the giants of this new generation of multinationals. The battle that Gilbo fought before joining the government was about the future of the Earth, but the struggle between the government and Big Tech was in the words of Taylor Owen, founding director of the Center for Media, Technology and Democracy at McGill University. To borrow, it is “about the future of liberal democracy.” Democracy itself. “

But the comparison should have reminded Gilbo that this battle was not easy and would require as many allies as he could gather. He may also have speculated that being a minister with a passing bill would mean dealing with a thorough scrutiny of all statements, unlike what he probably faced in his previous career. Hmm.

Now, Gilbo and the Liberal government need to worry that the clumsy handling of Bill C-10, the first in a series of moves to regulate Big Tech, will make it even harder to win future battles. There is.

See: Heritage Minister Stephen Gilbeau asks about C-10

Alberta NDPMP’s Heather McPherson asks Heritage Minister Stephen Gillbo about the concerns some Canadians have about the Internet regulation bill. 5:23

In the midst of astonishment about the C-10, Gilbo was resummoned by the Heritage Commission this week and appeared an hour on Friday afternoon. It was not clear if he was totally upset or deterred by the events of the past few weeks.

The basic purpose of the bill is to modernize broadcasting legislation and put some of the major streaming sites, such as YouTube and Netflix, under the same type of Canadian content regulation that controls traditional broadcasters. is. For example, we guarantee that these American platforms will pay a fund for Canadian producers.

The bill, which was first submitted to the House of Representatives in November, only actually appeared as a flash point a few weeks ago.

During a committee investigation in April, a majority of committee members voted to remove from the bill a clause that regulated or excluded content uploaded to social media. The debate about removing this clause was that YouTube could have been inadvertently excluded from regulation.

Many failures of Gilbo

But experts quickly warned that without the exclusion, social media companies would have to scrutinize what Canadians upload, which could violate citizens’ freedom of expression.

Navigating these concerns will require careful and steady efforts. But Gilbo didn’t get in the way of himself to make things more difficult.

First, the minister had a hard time explaining why the changes were made in an interview with CBC’s Power & Politics. Then, after claiming that the government wasn’t interested in regulating Canadian social media activity, he suggested in another interview that social media users with a large number of followers could be regulated. Did.

The minister regained the statement within a day, admitting that “it should have been more accurate.” It was the second time in his brief ministerial career that he had to eat his own words about government intent.

A few days later, Gilbo tweeted someone else’s claim that a “intentional campaign of false information” was being carried out by “commercial interests.” The tweet led an expert to accuse the minister of adopting “Trumpian tactics” against critics.

Popular in Quebec

For all that, Guilbeault and the government were able to get some comfort from the fact that the bill seemed to be very popular in Quebec. In Quebec, the arts and culture community is very aware of the need to create and store spaces for French content.

Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives are clearly indifferent to the votes they could lose in Quebec in opposition to C-10, and are obsessed with the idea that the bill is a threat to freedom of speech. Itching to censor their tweets.

See: Erin O’Toole says C-10 will be abolished

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole spoke with a reporter at his party’s media studio in downtown Ottawa. 1:06

On Friday, Conservative Rep. Rachel Harder pushed the Conservative debate further, saying that a combination of clunky CanCon rules and new regulations on social media wouldn’t have found someone like Justin Bieber. Suggested.

(Depending on your taste for music, it may not actually count as an argument against the bill.)

A new analysis from the Ministry of Justice states that the newly modified version of C-10 does not violate the rights of the Freedom of Speech Charter, and Gilbo argues that his bill does not regulate content created by Canadians. And a kind of platform regulation that Canadians are pursuing in his government.

However, NDP MP Heather McPherson expressed some dissatisfaction with experts who feared a serious flaw in the C-10 and actually begged the minister to reach out. “I must express my disappointment in the way you managed the creation and communication of this law,” she said.

Guilbeault appears to be stuck, and ultimately, Michael Geist, one of the leading academic statements on Canadian technology law, suggests that some experts simply oppose all regulations on the Internet platform. Declared to be “simply false.”

By the time C-10 passes the Heritage Committee, has a third reading in the House of Representatives, and further research in the Senate, it is still possible that C-10 will become widely accepted.

But the C-10 is just the beginning, one small piece of a big puzzle. Guilbeault will also submit a bill requiring a platform to remove hate speech and address other “online harm”. He promised that a platform like Facebook would soon be needed to reward news producers. Francois-Philippe Champagneis, Minister of And Innovation, is trying to review digital privacy legislation.

Behind the scenes, the challenges posed by these global platforms are so widespread and deep that Gilbo and his counterparts in several other Western nations have united to help confront each other. It may be another similarity between the fight against climate change and the struggle to deal with Big Tech.

But that same spirit of cooperation could inform Gilbo’s domestic approach. If he intends to come up with a durable solution, he needs as much goodwill as he can collect. He needs to provide clarity. He should avoid alienating all informed observers.

So far, it’s not working. And it never gets easier.

