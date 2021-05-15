Hades gets PlayStation 4 rating in South Korea and announces future releases





A listing on the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee suggests that a roguelike game Hades praise will appear on PlayStation 4.

A post to the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee suggests that Hades will move to PlayStation 4 in the near future. Supergiant Games’ award-winning roguelike was released in Early Access in late 2018. This status was maintained until September 2020, when it was fully released to PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Roguelike dungeon crawler quickly became a hot topic in town and surprised players with its fascinating art style, addictive gameplay loops, and fascinating storytelling. Obviously, consumers aren’t the only ones crazy about Supergiant’s latest work. Throughout this past award season, Hades has brought back many notable trophies by winning grand prizes at The Game Awards, the 17th British Academy Game Awards, DICE, and the SXSW Gaming Awards. Not surprisingly, PlayStation and Xbox users are eager to dive into the experience themselves, but at this point it’s unclear if and when Supergiant will announce such a release. It remains a mystery.

As Gematsu discovered, the Korean Game Evaluation Board evaluated Supergiant’s Hades on PlayStation 4. The Korean classification committee released the list last month and rated the content as suitable for people over the age of 15. Interestingly, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has appeared in Hades as an “applicant”, suggesting that Take-Two may act as the publisher of the PlayStation 4 version. (Supergiant has published a project for both Steam and Nintendo Switch iterations at its own expense.)

Neither entity publicly shares such details when super giants are building relationships with publishing giants. However, regardless of the details, the Korean game rating is a good indicator that Hades may actually launch on other platforms.

Hades puts the player in the role of Zagreus. Zagreus is the Greek god, the son of Hades, and only wants to free himself from the underworld. Zagreus has received a lot of help trying to escape from his father’s territory. Something like Achilles or Nyx, for example, provides him with special tools and abilities that have proven useful along the way. Countless obstacles interfere with Zagreus, most of it due to his father’s interference. However, players are still looking forward to the challenge and hope that the Super Giants plan to explore the exciting world further.

Hades is now available via Steam on Nintendo Switch and PC.

