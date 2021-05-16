Google’s team is investigating the “backforward cache” feature of Chrome for Desktops / Digital Information World





Google Chrome is the most used web browser in the world, partly because of its fast search results and significant time savings. It was first released for Microsoft Windows in 2008, but has since become available on macOS, iOS, and Android, which also serves as the default browser. Google Chrome is constantly devising ways and features to improve the web browser for users and significantly improve the overall user experience. Windows Latest, a site that releases all the important updates related to Windows, recently supports a new version of Google Chrome on Windows, Linux, and macOS with a user-friendly “backforward cache” feature. I reported that. Go back and forth between web pages. This feature first debuted on Google on Android in Chrome 87 and will soon be available on other desktop operating systems.

So what is the backforward cache feature? When you pull up a page in Google’s web browser, the previous page is destroyed from your computer’s memory. The page may contain a large amount of data or images, and when you press the back button, the browser will have to reload the page. The backforward cache feature makes the page load faster than ever. Clicking on the link for the current page will keep the current page in memory, and pushing it back will return the page to its original state so you can continue working. This feature greatly improves the user experience. When his features are released, navigating back and forth will be very fast. According to the Google Chrome team, this feature will improve Google Chrome performance by 19%.

Addy Osmani, Chrome Engineering Manager, also wrote in a post on the Google Developers site that the team is working on a new backforward cache for the desktop. However, this backforward caching feature has already been used in Mozilla Firefox since 2005. Since Safari has included this feature since 2009, Google Chrome seems to be a bit behind this feature and this concept.

This feature is still in the early stages of testing, but its appearance will soon be available to users around the world.

