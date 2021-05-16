Division Heartland sees a 20-minute gameplay video leak





The Division Heartland’s 20-minute gameplay and new information was leaked online, teasing the Midwestern battle royale mode and the general open world.

Division Heartland had a lot of early gameplay and information leaks shortly after a mysterious exposure from Ubisoft. All that is officially known about The Division: Heartlandis is Ubisoft’s pandemic-filled free game set in the United States, which will be released next year. But now fans are getting more ideas about what the game will look like through these leaks.

Division Heartland was revealed last week as part of a general roadmap for the entire franchise, including Netflix movie development, new content updates, novels, and this mysterious free game. There was a lot of speculation about what the game really is, but it seems to apply to the overall experience and formula of the division franchise, and many are surprised.

New gameplay from the leaked closed alpha test (SkyLeaks, via Reddit user ZuvivorLDG) includes division Heartlandis set in the Midwest, wandering the more traditional of the series and the quiet town of Silver Creek. Make sure you have two modes. There is also a PvEvP mode with 40 players called “Storm”, so speculation has been confirmed that Division Heartland is, at least in part, a battle royale. Generally speaking, it seems to be a smaller, free version of what fans have come to know in the division.

It is important to note that all gameplay is from an early version of the game, as it is not expected to arrive until late 2021 or early 2022. inThe Division 3. It’s unclear if this will run like the other two games and have a continuous content plan that will continue to support the game for a long time.

Ubisoft wants to find a more free-to-play title that Activision can support in the same way it did in Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s not surprising that Division Heart Landis Ubisoft tried this for the first time, so you can continue to expand your franchise while spending more time on the more premium entries in each series. Ubisoft may talk more about the game and provide better ideas about what will happen to E3 this summer, but in the meantime, players may sign up for the Early Access period and try the game themselves. I can do it.

