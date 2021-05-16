‘This is not a SpaceX property





When he’s in town, Elon Musk certainly can’t miss the frayed “Come and Take It” flag of his neighbor Rosemary Workman blowing in the breeze of the coast.

Workers tinker with the side yard of a temporary housing on SpaceX founder Weems Street. On the other side of the road, Workman stands on the porch, her gaze passes the porch, Tesla parks on the street and focuses on South Bay and the bright afternoon sky.

The truck engine drowns out many bird songs in the area. A quarter mile down the street, a silver rocket nose cone shows the skyline, and behind a small ranch house, a huge tracking antenna points into the sky.

Go another afternoon for a small community holdout next to SpaceX’s Starship facility near Boka Chika Beach, about 25 miles east of Brownsville.

This region of Texas is a fusion of land and sea, the Rio Grande and the Gulf, Mexico and the United States, large corporations and the federal government, and now Earth and space. The relationship is complex, and SpaceX and the Rio Grande Valley are complex.

SpaceX has followers around the world who devour all the scraps of news about pioneering commercial space companies and masks. But not all of SpaceX’s South Texas neighbors are excited about the rocket factories and launch pads in their backyard.

Mask, also founded by electric car maker Tesla, is trying to capture Bocachica and the surrounding area. He announced SpaceX’s plans on Twitter on March 2nd: “Building a Starbase, Texas City” and “From there to Mars, and hence to the Stars.”

village

The unincorporated area known as Bocachica has its roots in space exploration, at least by name. During the Cold War space race in the 1960s, the first developers in the region called the Kennedy Shores after President John F. Kennedy. In 1975, the inhabitants were renamed Coppernik Shores after the astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus.

The villagers have been living with SpaceX since 2014, but since 2019, the company’s business has expanded literally and figuratively.

“We have experienced it for a long time, and we have to live here,” Workman said. “I don’t want to say some of the words I want to use. Whether I like them or not, they are still neighbors.”

SpaceX has already acquired many neighbors. And in October, the company emailed the remaining twelve real estate owners a “final offer,” which was three times the value of the property (about $ 150,000).

SpaceX did not respond to the request for comment, but the property record shows that SpaceX and its shell company own 25 of the 37 properties on Weems Street. The company refurbished the house and painted the bricks black and the trim white. They are in stark contrast to the holdout orange brick house.

On this street, Bocachica’s only residential road, Americana in the 1960s, meets a new space race.

People who still live there, most retirees, want to be alone. Except for SpaceX employees, only about three residents stay in the village all year round. The other is “Snowbirds” from the northern states where they spend their winters in Bocachica.

Residents have an uneasy relationship with SpaceX. The craftsman said someone about the security details of the mask bothered her husband about using binoculars for bird watching in his front yard.

Dozens of birds were milled around the lawns of Jim and Nancy Crawford, a few doors down from Workman’s house. Jim Crowford pointed out hummingbirds, indigo buntings, oriole, and summer tanagers. Asked about the potential of SpaceX to turn the region into Starbase, Nancy Crawford said, “As long as they leave us alone, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Residents can stay in the village during the static engine testing of Starship, a reusable spacecraft that Musk hopes to someday carry people and cargo to the Moon, Mars, and so on.

However, they receive a notification from SpaceX that a malfunction can damage the window. As a safety measure, the company is calling on residents to go outside when the siren sounds.

According to Jim Crowford, when the starship begins, SpaceX will evacuate the villagers and pay them to stay at a hotel in South Padre Island.

“I don’t like what they do, but you don’t want to start fighting them,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter anymore-they do what they want to do anyway.”

neighbor

Approximately 8 km from Starship’s production facility, the yellow-painted smiley-faced wrecking ball welcomes people to Massay’s Gun Shop and Range, Texas’s southernmost shooting range.

The complex is located on the edge of a dirt road on the banks of the Rio Grande. When Texas 4 is closed for launch, it’s the closest place people can reach SpaceX, and businesses are taking advantage of its proximity. It costs $ 20 per vehicle to park on the road for launch.

Another place for space travelers to gather is the Rocket Ranch, a few miles from Massazes.

Tesla kicks dust off the washboard road leading to a space-centered campsite near the Battle of Palmito Ranch in the Civil War.

After fighting the crowd for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy vessel from Cape Canaveral, Florida, rocket launch owner David Santilena thought he needed a better way to monitor the explosion. It was.

So, in January 2020, Kingwood’s Santirena purchased 10½ acres with a ranch house on the banks of the Rio Grande. In less than a year, he built a campsite with vintage trailers for rent, fishing docks, family meals, and a bonfire. And a laid-back atmosphere.

Book a pontoon boat seat on the ranch for $ 350 and watch the launch from a special viewing area on the Rio Grande River.

“Everyone is interested in everything from Elon to SpaceX, so the conversation goes well. Very smart people come here,” says Santilena. “Each launch is becoming more and more popular, so this place is like running away on its own,” he said.

Brownsville

On March 30, Starship detonated stainless steel and rocket components throughout the Bocachica Wetlands, causing it to rain. Approximately an hour after the explosion, Musk tweeted that he had donated $ 30 million to schools in Cameron County and the city of Brownsville.

Mayor Trey Mendez sees SpaceX boosting his community after a tough year with COVID-19 and the February winter storm. In Cameron County, with a population of approximately 425,000, approximately 40,000 COVID-19 cases have occurred and more than 1,600 have died from the disease.

Mendes emphasized the real estate boom partially fueled by Mask’s March 30 tweet calling on people to move to the Brownsville area because of SpaceX’s adoption.

SpaceX was “really positive when it came to the economic impact they had on our community,” Mendes said.

However, some residents are concerned about the economic, civil and environmental implications of SpaceX’s expansion. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that debris from the late March explosion moved 1,100 yards to federally controlled land. Huge pieces of rocket remain in the swamp while the Federal Aviation Administration continues to investigate the explosion.

“The SpaceX colonization of Mars is beginning to affect the Rio Grande Valley,” said local activist Bekah Hinojosa. “It robs us of access to our pristine beaches, gentrifies our community and causes a catastrophic explosion.”

Bocachica beach

In the afternoon light of April 19, the Brownsville family concludes the Bocachica Beach Day celebration of 16-year-old Briana Chavez’s birthday.

Brianna’s father, Jesús Chavez, placed people on the grill to barbeef fajitas and chicken. Cousins ​​Andrea Gonzalez (4 years old) and Alison Chavez (8 years old) splattered in the waves.

“We come here every weekend to have a barbecue, which is what we do here in Brownsville,” Chavez said. “Now we need to respond to (SpaceX) and check the time. Today we called the (county judge’s) office to confirm that it was open.”

SpaceX often closes Texas 4 when moving equipment and rockets, in addition to closing for testing and launch. The highway is the only way to the beach and SpaceX requires a county permit to close the road.

Despite announcing the expected closure, the schedule will change. After checking, SpaceX moved a huge crane, and the family hung up on the freeway with a delay of 40 minutes.

Bocachica Beach is “a national treasure. Nothing is better than this,” said Emma Gonzalez, Jesús Chavez’s sister-in-law.

“Before, I didn’t have to wait. It was a straight shot from Brownsville,” she said. “I’m not SpaceX. I’m sorry.”

Activities continued at the launch site while the family packed their cars and prepared to go home. A sense of inevitability, such as sea waves and a breeze on land, permeated the air.

The sparks of the welder flashed and the heavy equipment rolled. A small group of visitors stood together across the freeway from Starship SN15. I imagined they stared at the ship, took pictures, and roared into the darkness.

A few miles away, Bocachica, the Rosemary Workman’s “Come and Take It” flag continued to fly.

