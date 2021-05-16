Almost 10 years after launch, Instagram Web may get photo and video uploads





The new image suggests that Instagram may ultimately be planning to introduce the photo and video upload feature into the web version of the app.

Instagram is most commonly used on iOS and Android, but a desktop version accessible from a web browser is also available. However, not all features of the platform, such as the ability to upload and post photos and videos, are available in the web version. However, images shared by well-known mobile developers and leakers suggest that this could change in the not too distant future.

Launched in 2010, Instagram has become explosively popular with a focus on photography and the lifestyle of its users. It was a success that Facebook knocked in 2012 and bought the platform for $ 1 billion. That number now looks like a bargain, and its value continues to rise due to Facebook’s constant development and the rollout of new Instagram features such as Live, Reels, and Shopping. Despite being a seemingly obvious and simple addition, the ability to upload photos and videos via the web version of Instagram is probably due to more and more mobile attention and no obvious commercial value. Has never appeared in.

However, the tweet from Alessandro Paluzzi shows what looks like a screenshot of the web version of Instagram’s upload tool. According to Paluzzi, this feature has been internally tested and revealed by reverse engineering the platform. As some respondents to tweets have pointed out, there are already ways to post to Instagram via other web services, but this is the first time it’s natively possible.

What does Instagram’s leaked web uploader look like

The supposed web uploader image provides the look of a simple and intuitive tool to use. Supported image files are provided as jpeg and png, and mp4s and QuickTime files are shown to be supported for video. It looks like users can click to browse and upload files, or drag and drop files onto upload forms, as is now commonplace online.

The other three screens are displayed. The Create screen gives you options for tagging uploaded images, adding descriptions, adding locations, entering alt text, and adjusting advanced settings. The Crop screen shows the three supported aspect ratios and what looks like an option to add another image. Also,[編集]The screen shows the filters and editing options available in the mobile version of the app.

It seems unlikely, but it may not be deployed. It’s also unclear when it will unfold, but the screens that appear appear to be fairly perfectly formed, so it’s only a few, not north of the year, to join the rest of Instagram’s features. It seems to be a month. Of course, what you deploy may contain some changes, but what you see here is certainly very close to the final product.

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi / Twitter

