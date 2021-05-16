Everything you need to know

Tech
Top game photo courtesy of miHoYo
The Genshin Impact windtrace event has recently begun, giving travelers the opportunity to earn primogems and other rewards through hide-and-seek casual games. The event will run from May 14th to May 24th. Read on to learn how to attend this event.
Hello Travelers!
The “Windtrace” event has begun, so let’s enjoy the new gameplay together! The short video submission event will also start submitting from today ~
Click here for details: https: //t.co/FOUPzmbBIP#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Vjeicq6sgD
Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 14, 2021 Event Start
You must be at least Adventure Rank 20 to attend the event. First, go to Mondostadt and talk to Gygax. He invites you to join the Windtrace game.
Talk to NPC Gygax
Windtrace is a classic game inspired by the history of Mondostadt, featuring a battle between the two sides of the rebels and the hunters. The goal of the rebels is to run and hide from the hunters, but the goal of the hunters is to catch all the rebels before the time runs out. The game works like hide-and-seek, but with some unique twists.
Windtrace games can be played at custom Co-Op parties or randomly played against other players. At the start of the game, one player will be randomly assigned to a hunter and the other will become a rebel.
The game starts in one of five randomly selected contest zones. To enter the contest zone, you must first unlock the 7 statues in the corresponding area.
Contest Zone Windward Arts
Both hunters and rebels have access to “windward art” during the game. This is a unique ability that helps ensure victory.
If you’re playing as a rebel, you can disguise yourself as an object in your environment, temporarily hide it, or place a “bait” that blocks the hunter’s view. If you’re playing as a hunter, you can scout your surroundings or easily identify the direction of the rebels.
In addition, “Favors” will appear randomly throughout the game. They look like balls of green light and can be picked up by both hunters and rebels. With Faber, you’ll get some of the most powerful windward art.
Picking up favors | Photo courtesy of miHoYo
If you’re playing as a rebel, you can significantly increase your movement speed for the next 30 seconds if you like it. If you’re playing as a hunter, disguise the rebels and temporarily detain them, disguise all the rebels and easily mark the location, or significantly increase your movement speed. Acquire one of three abilities.
You can select the Windward Arts to use by clicking the “Windward Art” icon before starting the game.
Reward
Windtrace coins are rewards from events. The more Windtrace coins you collect, the more rewards you will receive. A total of 4,800 Windtrace coins are required to earn all rewards, including:
Windtrace Coins can only be obtained via the Random Matchmaking feature, not a custom Co-Op game. Also, there is a limit to the number of windtrace coins you can carry at one time. The limit starts at 1,200 on the first day and increases by 600 each day to a maximum of 4,800 windtrace coins.
There are also a total of 5 missions throughout the event, each rewarding 50,000 mora. Travelers must complete certain actions, such as gaining favor or winning as a rebel, without using disguise.
