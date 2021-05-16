Rumors of a re-release of Sonic 3 & Knuckles have distrust fans





Maybe they’re right and this Sonic rumor is too good to be true … but there’s definitely something here.

In a potentially great event twist for Sonic fans, we recently caught the wind that Sonic 3 & Knuckles may be re-released in the new Sonic Collection. This leak was originally due to a Zippo blog post. The post itself looks like this:

I’m back. And I promise not to offend you. It was thought impossible, but it’s coming. However, there are some changes. More soon.

There was a clear reaction of excitement from many Sonic fans, but we also found that a significant portion of the fans couldn’t believe the leak at all. From the comments on the blog that read that SEGA has finally re-released 3 & K, it doesn’t seem to be true to other commenters who have similarly questioned resetera and Twitter, but most hope. It’s clear that you don’t want to crush. It’s hard to blame them.

But given that Sega’s vice president recently revealed that a new Sonic game could be announced soon, it’s actually far from believing that this leak could be accurate. It doesn’t seem to be the case. With Sonics’ 30th anniversary approaching, it makes sense for them to release something big. With the introduction of Sega at E32021, it is possible that official announcements will be heard during the event.

Zippo, the leaker of the Sonic 3 & Knuckles rumors, was also the one who recently confirmed the rumors of a new Donkey Kong game. The team behind Super Mario Obissey is said to be the team working on the game, but there are some differences between the leakers. Lonely Gooba tweeted that the game will be 3D, but Zippo says it will be 2D instead.

We know that Zippo has leaked accurate information before, but it’s difficult to accurately assess the reliability of this information. If that turns out to be true, there seem to be many sonic fans who have been completely blown away.

Stephanie is the editor of The Gamer, who is well-tuned to the chaotic neutrals. Her favorite game is Fire Emblem: 3House, but she vows to do everything herself to see a remake of The Legend of Dragoon one day. Nothing beats her immense love for the Lord of the Rings.

