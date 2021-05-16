SunLive-New Pilot Encourages Digital Technology Path





NZTech is working with the Ministry of Education to launch Tech21, a program of activities and events to inspire young learners into their technology careers.

Graeme Muller, CEO of NZTech, found in a recent survey published in the Digital Skills Report that the number of students taking courses to prepare for the opportunity to work in many new and exciting technology careers within the fast-growing technology sector. He states that it was found to be decreasing.

“The Tech21 initiative will help uncover some of the many exciting opportunities available to the next generation in the technological role of the economy as a whole,” says Graeme.

“Students hear from young successful role models and hope that when they graduate from school they will think they are tech entrepreneurs or working in cool tech jobs. “

Tech21 will begin at the Summit in Auckland on May 24th. New Zealand’s prominent technologies such as Auckland’s digital disruptor, Augmented Reality application – ARA – founder Amber Taylor, social entrepreneur Shay Wright, @ girlbossnz founder and NZ technology businessman Alexia Hilbertidou Leaders will participate.

Alexia’s GirlBoss NZ Group has become New Zealand’s largest organization for young women. In just five years, GirlBoss has grown to 13,500 members and the program has been implemented in more than 100 schools in New Zealand, Australia and the Cook Islands.

Its mission is to take a young woman to a table in a high-tech conference room. Alexia has spoken at some of the world’s largest conferences, including the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and One Young World. Share the stage with speakers such as Richard Branson, Megan Markle and JK Rowling.

She has already won more than 30 awards, including being selected as the Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Award winner.

Alexia Hilbertido and Megan Markle at Buckingham Palace before being awarded the Queen’s Young Leaders Award. Photo: Included.

Alexia was named to Forbes Magazine’s Asian list under the age of 30. Forbes released a list that began with 2500 nominations in April.

Criteria for creating a list include demonstrating leadership, influence, potential for success, and the embodiment of entrepreneurship synonymous with Forbes.

Innovation, turmoil, and other factors such as the size and growth of ventures in some categories play a role in making the final decision.

GirlBoss NZ holds workshops in secondary school to encourage young girls to work in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Alexia was the only girl in the school’s digital technology class, so she was urged to set up an organization in 2015 when she was 16.

Alexia Hill Bertidu. Photo: Included.

To date, GirlBoss New Zealand has presented at over 100 schools in New Zealand, Australia and the Cook Islands.

In 2018, Alexia was awarded the Queen’s Young Leaders Award for encouraging young New Zealand women to become STEM leaders. She also won the Business and Entrepreneurship Award at the 2019 Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Awards.

The Tech21 event will showcase innovation, creativity, and the opportunity for a technology career path leading to New Zealand’s fastest growing and most paid sector.

Tech21 focuses on:

Why is digital technology so important? What is the future of technology? How can I understand why a technology career is suitable for young people? What is your technology career really like? What kind of career path is available?Secure a great future in your technology career

The Tech21 Summit will also begin the opening of Techweek 2021, a week-long national innovation festival.

“There is real interest and passion in the technology sector to help students find their way to a growing technology sector,” says Graeme.

“A recent digital skills survey found that New Zealand tech leaders are helping to create digital apprenticeship programs.”

“This kind of scheme could open the door to a technology career for those who are unlikely to get an IT degree.”

The survey found that many graduates lack the skills that employers say, with strong support for internships to help students gain work experience.

“There is a generational opportunity here to find ways to get young people into a variety of high-paying, promising jobs,” says Graeme.

