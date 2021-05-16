FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Part 2 New details coming later this year





New information related to FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Part 2 should come out later this year, but the way these new details are revealed is certainly not what you would expect. Square Enix may not choose to speak publicly about subsequent sequels, but may reveal more about what the next chapter of this story has in the book of everything. not.

In late July of this year, a new book titled FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Ultima Mania Plus will be released. Most often, this book aims to provide more insight into the world of FFVIIR, with lots of photos, details, and other cool information for hardcore fans to ingest. However, the new iterations in this book will work with future Intergrade extensions and are also said to contain some “clues” related to the next game in the series.

FF7R Material Ultima Mania Plus is a completely new book with different content from the previously released Ultima Mania.

The details of the contents, such as “clues leading to the next game”, are as follows. Yuffie’s DLC content will also be published in the book in July 2021. pic.twitter.com/JqbcipeyoE

— ☆ Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 13, 2021

For now, this is all that we certainly know about what the Ultimania Plus book has. Still, the fact that Square Enix fills it with hints on where FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Part 2 will do things in the future is exciting, to say the least.

The only downside is that even if Square Enix begins to bully FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Part 2 a bit more, the game itself can still be quite far from its release. On the plus side, an expanded version of the aforementioned FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade will be released exclusively for PS5 on June 10th next month.

So how excited is FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Part 2? And when do you think the next game in the series will actually be released? Let us know in the comments or let us know more at @ MooreMan12 on Twitter.

