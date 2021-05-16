FINAL FANTASY XIV adds the male VIERA (Bunny Boys) to the End Walker.Later female Hrothgar





Details of the upcoming FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker were announced at the FINAL FANTASY Fanfest 2021 keynote. This includes new reaper jobs, official release dates, new story details and more. But to be honest, for some, the introduction of the playable male VIERA race stole the show. This was revealed in a short teaser trailer showing off the working male VIERA TV and its charm and emotes. This can be seen below.

The Bunny-like VIERA started with FINAL FANTASY XII and was first introduced to FFXIV in the 2019 Extended Shadow Bringer, but was only available as a woman in MMORPGs. The limitation of implementing only one sex in the race was said to be due to limited development resources. However, as fan demand and interest in the male VIERA are maintained, the FFXIV team is following up by taking them to the next extended endwalker.

In addition, director and producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the FFXIV team is also working to bring female Hrothgar into the game. However, their implementation will be done in the future and no time frame is specified. Hrothgar was also introduced in the Shadow Bringer’s expansion, but could only be played as a male character. However, both the Viera and Hrothgar are still limited in what type of headgear they can wear, which is attractive.

FINAL FANTASY Endwalker will be available on PC, PS4 and PS5 on November 23rd, with early access for those who have pre-ordered the expansion from November 19th. The full-length movie intro was presented at the Fanfest 2021 Keynote. Read the FFXIV Endwalker trailer breakdown to get more details on the meaning of the main story.

