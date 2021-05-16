



Advance cutting-edge research that is indispensable for regional competitiveness

Over the years, Middle Eastern countries have shifted their economies from oil-based incomes to knowledge-based economies backed by technology, science and innovation.

Current levels of investment in research and development (R & D) within the region remain relatively low, and more attention must be paid to a successful transition to a sophisticated knowledge economy. Experts argue that an additional R & D investment of just 1% could boost economic growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries by 0.6-2.2%.

However, strong strategies need to be developed to drive research and development in the region. Spending levels need to be raised to meet the challenges of fast-growing regions that require viable innovations and solutions.

Investing in research centers, facilities and infrastructure is also essential for bringing together skilled research teams to work. Research and universities need to work with government agencies to develop solutions that address current and future public policy issues.

Therefore, government funding is the key to unlocking these solutions and attracting a good community of research firms and innovators to these facilities.

Another important player in R & D activities is the private sector.

Research collaboration with companies needs to be promoted in order to promote commercialization and bring commercially viable products and services to the market.

R & D strategies should also focus on developing innovators to help invent new innovations in diverse sectors through the renewal of educational systems and the introduction of academic research programs, apprenticeships and fellowships. In addition, regulations need to be enacted to protect researchers’ intellectual property and patents.

Many countries are benefiting significantly from their investments in R & D activities.

Singapore is listed as one of the top innovation countries in the Asia-Pacific region by the Global Innovation Index. In 2020, Singapore launched the Research, Innovation, and Enterprise 2025 program with a five-year investment of S $ 25 billion ($ 18.75 billion), or 1% of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The funding will be directed to address national priorities and challenges such as climate change, urban design, the digital economy and biomedical sciences, thereby leveraging innovations to keep Singapore competitive in the future. The strategy also focuses on stimulating future researchers by providing scholarships to 4,700 graduate students and sponsoring 1,000 new apprenticeships within research institutes, universities and technology companies. I will.

R & D activities within private sectors have grown over the years, with a strong presence of global companies. Eighty of the world’s top 100 technology companies, including Facebook, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Amazon and Google, have a presence in Singapore. The A * STAR Model Factory Initiative has enabled at least 100 companies to deploy over 2,600 business productivity technologies.

During the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic, the local research community has pioneered diagnostic test kits and treatments, and clinical trials of vaccines are currently underway.

South Korea is one of the most innovative countries in the world with a highly skilled workforce. According to World Bank data, 4.81% of GDP was spent on research and development in 2018. South Korea has a fast-growing technology industry and is considered a major producer of many technology products such as mobile phones, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and automobiles.

Sara Almura

Over the years, the Korean government has invested heavily in building a world-class education system that emphasizes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects and innovation. The university has many research institutes focused on diverse portfolios such as oceanography, genetics, aerospace technology, and pharmaceutical science.

Thanks to government incentives, many South Korean conglomerates have in-house research centers leading the transition to heavy industry, contributing about 80% of South Korea’s total R & D spending in 2019. Microsoft, Google, Siemens, IBM and Kimberly-Clark have also set up dedicated research centers in South Korea, thereby contributing to many innovations and transferring valuable knowledge to the local workforce.

Switzerland is also ranked as one of the most innovative countries in the world, spending 3.5% of its GDP on research and development.

Swiss universities are renowned for their world-class research, many of which are ranked as part of the world’s top universities for research and innovation. In fact, 1.2% of all scientific treatises are produced by Swiss researchers.

Scientific research supports key economic sectors such as medical technology, biotechnology industry, and pharmaceuticals. Funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation, up to € 600 million ($ 725 million) of applications are submitted annually. However, the private sector finances two-thirds of Switzerland’s total R & D spending.

Interestingly, the average Swiss company invests 6.6% of its revenue in R & D activities, and many multinationals such as Nestlé, Roche, Novartis and ABB also invest heavily. Many companies, including Google, food technology company Buehler, and microgravity researcher Space Pharma, have also set up well-known R & D centers in the country.

Collaboration between Swiss universities and other international research centers is a key element of their success, providing access to cutting-edge research and an innovative spirit.

Innovation parks are strategically located throughout the country, bringing together world-class Swiss universities and international companies to explore new marketable products, services and processes.

Research institutes regularly prize and grant outstanding research projects, such as Innoisse, which supports entrepreneurs and start-ups, Accentus Foundation, which supports research projects with the results of charitable activities, and Fondation Leenaards, which provides research grants. I am awarding money.

Prioritizing investment in R & D can bring many positive changes to the region.

