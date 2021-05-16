Enter now to get a shot to win Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from Verizon





Earn Free Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Handset for You and Galaxy S215G for Your Companions

The second entry period begins on May 10th and ends tomorrow on May 16th. The draw will take place on Monday, May 17th, around 10am Eastern Summer Time, and one lucky winner will receive a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G handset and a $ 200 Verizon gift card. Tagged friends (which will show you how to enter the contest right away) will win a Galaxy S215G and a $ 200 Verizon gift card, for a total of $ 4,800 for these prizes. The third participation period is from Monday, May 17th. , Until May 23rd. The winner will receive a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, and the tagged companion will receive a Galaxy S20 5G UW and a $ 200 Verizon gift card. The prize package costs $ 4,400 and the draw will take place on May 24th, around 10am eastern daylight savings time. The final entry period begins on Monday, May 24th and ends on May 31st. The winner will receive a Note 205G with a $ 200 Verizon gift card. Lucky friends you tag will receive a Galaxy S20 5 GUW and a $ 200 worth of Verizon gift card. The prize package will total $ 4,400 and the draw will take place around 10am EST on June 7th.

Show your gratitude by tagging your teacher with RT &. Use #NetworkOfAppreciation and #sweepstakes to get the chance to win 5G phones for you and them. Please do your best to the teachers who do their best every day.

there is no need. 18 years old and over 5/31/21 Rule: https: //t.co/UdT6p6SGDqpic.twitter.com/f0nkzbIH7a Verizon (@Verizon) May 13, 2021

To participate in the sweepstakes, you must be a statutory resident in either the 48 states of the continental United States or the District of Columbia (sorry for those living in Hawaii and Alaska, but entry is not permitted). .. You must also be at least 18 years old. Also, you don’t have to buy to apply for a sweepstakes, and buying it doesn’t increase your chances of winning a prize.

The total amount of all prizes awarded will be $ 18,400

You can also upload a photo of your tagged friend and enter it using the quote retweet. Again, tag your friends (and add photo uploads), including two hashtags (#networkofappreciation, #Sweepstakes). Overall, there is a limit of one entry per person per Twitter account. Only one Twitter username account can be used for input.

Please note that the sweepstakes you enter today will expire tomorrow and you will need to enter each sweepstakes period in a new entry. All Verizon prizes for this sweepstakes will total $ 18,400.

From tomorrow onwards, don’t miss the remaining two entry periods. The best bet is to set a reminder on the calendar app you use to participate in the Verizon Network Appreciation Sweepstakes on May 24th and post a second reminder on May 31st.







