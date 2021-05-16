Google Pixel 6?Forget, Im is only excited about Google Pixel 5a





A week away from Google IO 2021, excited about all the software updates, peeking into Android 12 and suggesting a secret project the company is working on, but I’m only paying attention to one at this event Did. It’s Google. Pixel 5a. Whatever else Google has for us, it’s the only Google phone I’m really excited to see.

Don’t get me wrong. The Google Pixel 6 is said to have some interesting new features, but given that most of its top quality arrived at the remarkably cheap Google Pixel 4a 5G, there’s little reason to buy a Google Pixel 5 last year. There was not. Also, many of the key features of smartphones, such as cameras, are software-related, so the standard Google Pixel 4a was (and still is) incredibly valuable.

The flagship Google smartphone is certainly great, but unless something is significantly different this year, the Google Pixel 5a follows, and another great with great software benefits inherited from the more expensive siblings. We hope to lead the way as a low-cost, high-value mobile phone. ..

At least according to rumors, it may look no different than the Pixel 4a, or you may not even be able to switch between displays and cameras. Still, my opinion is correct. Google Pixel 5a is even more exciting than Google Pixel 6, and should be one of the most exciting technologies you’ll see at this year’s Google IO event.

From left to right: Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5 (image credit: Google) All on Pixel 5a hype train

why? While the Pixel 4a stands out among its competitors for its price ($ 349/A $ 349/A $ 599), the Google Pixel 4a 5G, released in late 2020, has most of the Pixel 5’s specs at $ 499/499. It was offered at a price of A $ 799 / AUD. ..

The compromise Google has made to lower the Pixel 5s price tag ($ 699 / £ 599 / AU $ 999) makes it less competitive in the “affordable flagship” tier. For example, the latter Snapdragon 765 chipset is less powerful than the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE ($ 699 / £ 699 / AU $ 1,149) Snapdragon 865 silicon, and the just-released Asus Zenfone 8s Snapdragon 888 (expected $ 599 / £ 425). / AU $ 769))). And while Google’s camera software is great for wide shots during the day and at night, its zoomed photos aren’t as good as their competitors with their own telephoto lenses.

Frankly, the Pixel 5a is more rational in competition for its price. MotoG Stylus’ high-end, low-priced mobile phones ($ 299, about £ 220 / A $ 384) are struggling to compete with the Pixel 4a’s camera capabilities. The successor will probably take even better pictures. This is one of the first smartphones with Android 12 and minimizes the benefits of the more expensive Pixel smartphone. And even if your Pixel5a is 4G LTE only, you won’t miss a lot because 5G networks are slow to deploy.

(Image credit: Future) So what does Google Pixel 6 improve?

Of course, we’ve already seen some interesting Pixel 6 rumors. This is a new rendering leak that demonstrates an impressive redesign with a wide horizontal camera block. It’s a nice new look, but it doesn’t come with specs, so it’s hard to tell what changes might be made or if this is just a cosmetic update.

Rendering supports previous leaks suggesting that the phone gets an in-screen fingerprint scanner. This is a long-deferred perk that is the standard for phones filtered to midrange and low-cost devices.

Of course, the most intriguing is the mysterious Whitechapel Silicone, which is rumored to be built by Google to debut on Google Pixel 6. That OS may give the device an edge over other Android phones.

Therefore, Google Pixel 6 is full of unknowns, and given the ability of Google to trim with Pixel 5 and compete in the more affordable flagship market, Google is shifting its strategy to produce more powerful devices. It’s not clear whether to do it or keep it. Low-priced, low-power mobile phone.

That uncertainty that keeps my eyes focused on the Google Pixel 5a and other surprises on the Google IO 2021.

