PLDT, Smart Bridge Digital Divide for Indigenous Communities-The Manila Times





Digital service provider PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications, Inc. This technology-driven initiative has helped more and more people appreciate indigenous peoples (IPs) as comprehensive digital technology helps strengthen remote communities.

Don’t leave tablets, Smart LTE pocket Wi-Fi, and Smart Load donated by the PLDT-Smart Foundation to learners in the new and usual way to the Aeta indigenous community in the village of Katubo, Polak, Pampanga.

The School-in-a-Bag initiative under the Smarts LearnSmart program deploys portable digital classrooms designed to support distance learning, even in remote areas without electrical or internet connectivity. Designed specifically for online learning, each water resistant backpack features 20 student tablets preloaded with educational content, instructor laptops, pocket WiFi and more.

In addition, educators in the School-in-a-Bag beneficiary community are trained in the Central Visayas Institute Foundation-Dynamic Learning Program (CVIF-DLP). This is a pandemic-friendly educational strategy that supports home learning and works with a variety of online and offline delivery modality. ..

Developed by Ramon Magsaysay Award winners and world-renowned theoretical physicists Dr. Christopher Bernido and Dr. Ma. Victoria Carpio-Bernido, CVIF-DLP, works with alternative learning systems that include students at all elementary and secondary education levels and special education.

Overall, PLDT, Smart, and various donors have deployed 300 portable digital classrooms in Ministry of Education schools. This has eliminated the digital divide of more than 80,000 underserved students and more than 2,000 teachers nationwide.

Utilization of technology

Mobile innovation, developed by Smart with educators, is now helping young members of the Davao and Bukidnon tribes learn more about their language and culture.

The first app of its kind, the Matigsalug app, features tribal songs, dances and languages ​​based in the Marilog district of Davao City. Designed to teach young IPs basic literacy, this app allows anyone to understand and understand Matigsalug’s culture.

Another LearnSmart IP app called GnarBlaan offers interactive alphabet and number exercises and educational games depicting the Blaan culture of South Mindanao.

Developed in collaboration with Sarangani’s local government, GnarBlaan is the tenth app on the award-winning native language-based literacy innovation Smarts roster, Bahay Kubo (Filipino), Kaalam (Cebuano), Taallam, Tahderiyyah. (Arabic), Kaaram (Waray), Katao (Inabakunon), Singsing (Kapampangan), Sanut (Ilocano). All the above apps are free on Google Play.

Tourism, maintenance of livelihood

In addition to education initiatives, PLDT and Smart also implement programs to drive economic growth in the IP community.

An innovation developed by Smart in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the KulToura app is a mobile travel guide to the Philippines that promotes culture and heritage, including IP.

PLDT will conduct digital training for the Sinaka Eagle Bagtok Napunagan Kayupaton Association IP community in Arakan, northern Cotabato, to provide the IP community with equal livelihood opportunities. PLDT-led webinar sessions provide women in the community with a day of digital knowledge and skills. -Today’s activity.

Participants include the Community Conservation Sew Mates Ent, which is supported by the Philippine Eagle Foundation. Members are included. PLDT-led training has helped these IP women learn arts and craftsmanship, resulting in the iconic Philippine eagle plush toys sold at corporate social responsibility events of PLDT’s choice. It was.

In addition to promoting digital training, PLDT will donate 12 regenerative computers to participating IP communities and their respective barangays (villages) for livelihood and educational purposes.

The United Nations Sustainable Development 2030 Agenda, which empowers all IP communities, emphasizes the need to support IP communities, so PLDT and Smart are particularly well-educated, stable jobs, We are committed to helping the Philippines achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals in key areas such as economic growth. , Innovation, infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos