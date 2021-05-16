La-Mulana2-Tower of Oanne DLC announced





Almost three years have passed since the release date of the tough La-Mulana 2 like Metroidvania. After such a stretch, expectations for more content diminish. But don’t be afraid, dear adventurers. La-Mulana 2 – The Tower of Oannes DLC has been announced and there is already a trailer with a bit of gameplay.

The details of the new DLC are sparse, but you can chew a bit on the newly created Steam page. La-Mulana 2 – Tower of Oanne DLC consists of a new map featuring the renowned towers. According to what is written on the page, the map is as difficult as the Temple of Hell. I think this revelation is quite important as I have never played the game myself. That is, it is called the Temple of Hell. There is no way a map of that name treats you as a flower or a puppy dog ​​kiss. Unless it’s Cerberus, I might be thinking too much about this.

“It was discovered that an supposedly extinct tribe lives in the ruins of Eg-Lana, the background of La-Mulana 2,” reading the game’s description. “But you can’t find it anywhere with just the fourth child. Their low intelligence prevented them from entering the ruins of Egrana! Now the ambitions of the fourth child come to light. Are they trying to unleash the ultimate sealed power ?!

Damn good question

La-Mulana 2 – Tower of Oannes DLC does not yet have an exact release date. However, the Steam page claims that it will be available this year. DLC will also appear in the Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store in parallel with the Steam release.

The trailer above shows off some of the towers in question. We will also introduce new NPCs that may be enemies. He has an angler fish in his head and is either a kind of god or part of the angler fish cult. In short, these statues in the background are noteworthy. There seems to be a hint to Eldritch’s religion featuring a buff man with a fish on his head and a fish on his head … what a hell.

Tim says: Cam has it right, but I add some context. The fourth kid was the fish people who were absent from La-Mulana 2, so they seem to be taking the central stage with this. And yes, the Temple of Hell was notoriously difficult, and it’s saying something for tricky and bending games like La-Mulana. There are no comments about Crotchfish. There are many unanswered questions about how this will be incorporated into the game, but I’m happy that the Tower of Oanne is finally here. After all, it hinted at inLa-Mulana 2 itself, but hope was certainly flimsy.

Oanne is also a Sumerian fisherman sage, which fits particularly well with archaeological themes.

