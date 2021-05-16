VALORANT Masters 2 bracket and schedule revealed





FNATIC, KR Esports, Version 1 and Crazy Racoons all play additional games on the VALORANT Champions Tour Master 2 Double Elimination Bracket.

The Stage 2 Masters will be held offline in Reykaffuk, Iceland, with 10 teams from seven different regions around the world. Masters 2 will be VALORANT’s first international offline event since it was released almost a year ago. That year, multiple teams around the world began competing to become one of the best teams.

Iceland will be a double elimination tournament where all teams start from the top. However, the 10 teams do not match, so 4 teams will play additional matches. FNATIC will face KRE sports and Version 1 will face Crazy Racoons in the first round of the top bracket. The order in which teams and regions were determined was randomized according to Riot Games. The remaining 6 teams will wait for the match in the second round after the first round is over. All matches are in the best three and the grand final is in the best five. It has become the standard for other Riot-sponsored tournaments.

10 Team Double Elimination All Match Best of Three, Grand Final Best of Five Barorant Champions Tour Masters 2 Bracket | Image provided by Riot Games Masters 2 competition schedule

Riot Games outlines which games will be played and when, so fans can decide when their favorite team will play. Master 2 will take place over a 7-day period, all in Iceland’s COVID-19 Safety Bubble. There will be 3 games each for the first 5 days and only 3 games for both during the last 2 days. As always, the final match of the Masters 2 Grand Final will be held on Sunday, May 30th.

Day 1: Monday, May 24, 2021-3 matches: (2) Play in rounds and (1) Upper round 1 day 2: Tuesday, May 25, 2021-3 matches: (3) Upper round 1 day 3 : Wednesday, May 26, 2021-3 Matches: (2) Lower Round 1 and (1) Top Round 2 (Half) Day 4: Thursday, May 27, 2021 3 Matches: (1) Top Round 2 and ( 2) Lower Round 2 Day 5: Friday, May 28, 2021 3 games: (2) Lower Round 3 and (1) Upper Final Day 6: Saturday, May 29, 2021 2 games: (1) With Lower Semi (1) Lower Final Day 7: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Masters 2 will house a $ 600,000 prize pool and will be distributed to 10 teams. First place wins $ 200,000. This is the largest prize pool of any First Strike tournament in December. Champions Tour Points will also be awarded to the top four teams starting at 400 points and dropping to 250 points.

