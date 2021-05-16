Israeli startup Empathy is on a mission to support the bereaved family with technology





In recent years, technology has advanced rapidly and is transforming many areas of our lives. Much has been done to reinvent a particular sector, but the others remain untouched. Experienced entrepreneurs Ron Gura and Yonatan Bergman have set foot in the unknown as far as startups and innovations offer new ways to manage death.

Yes, I’m dead.

Together, Gura and Bergman launched Empath this year, backed by VC firms General Catalyst and Aleph. Headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv, Empathy offers new financial technology applications and emotional guides aimed at addressing a series of opposition needs to the bereaved family. Manage the bureaucratic maze and deal emotionally with the pain of loss. These needs are very demanding. According to EstateExec.com, the average executor takes about 570 hours to settle US real estate.

Gras told No Camels that death is the largest consumer sector unaffected by innovation. This is not due to regulatory or technical barriers. It is due to our aversion to dealing with it. It is due to our human optimism. But at the same time, it’s an industry. Stacked tasks need to be managed primarily without the help of technology. Empathy reduces the burden of loss by leveraging the latest tools we have become accustomed to in all other areas of life.

There are clearly many benefits, from information structuring to finance, debt and tax calculations. In addition, the app provides an easy way to capture photos of important documents and store them securely in the cloud, facilitating collaboration between multiple people on a particular topic.

This death avoidance is the reason Empathy first lined up to offer such a service, but it’s also an integral part of what startups are trying to help users with. The heavy emotions evoked after the death of a loved one causes many people to struggle with logistic arrangements because of the pain they feel. The empathy approach incorporates advanced technology and human support to assist users in managing deadlines, stress, and all emotional issues that may arise, as well as tedious paperwork. is.

Empathy care professionals trained in mental health support work with audio guides in the app’s sadness guidance.

Empathy provides a way to manage the paperwork related to the death of a loved one in one place. Courtesy of empathy through No Camels.

Gura and Bergman have a long and successful history of collaboration, and finally held management positions at WeWork as Senior Vice President and Vice President of Engineering, respectively. The two have been developing the ideas behind Empathy for nearly a decade. Gra was surprised after seeing employees and friends deal with losses and endure the long process of running real estate. He said the process was much more complicated than he had experienced in Israel and decided that the timing was right.

Empathy will be launched in the US market in April 2021 after a few months of development and will be serviced in other countries as it grows. The app has a simple and intuitive interface and is offered for a one-time flat rate of $ 65 for the duration of the service. This allows users to securely upload information about the deceased’s accounts, assets, and documents and receive instructions on what to do and when to wait, as well as what to wait for.

One of the important things Gra is trying to offer is price transparency. You do not call your neighbor to ask what a good price for a casket is. You do it yourself, he told No Camels lamenting the high prices paid for businesses like funeral homes that don’t list their prices publicly. Currently, Empathys Care Specialists can help users find a local service provider, but they can’t book from the app yet.

As the company grows, Gura and Bergman aim to fight exploitation in the sector and expand their capabilities and services in ways that increase transparency. At the same time, these tasks are often the most difficult for those in need.

Wealthy individuals have service providers who use wise and inevitable future plans using trust creation, digital wills, guardianship documents, and lawyers. They have specialists in taxation, social security, and Veterans Affairs optimization. Most people think that they have nothing to lose and their property is not that big of a deal. Gra said they wanted to avoid difficult conversations. But later, it creates a situation where they have to choose whether their relatives are good employees, good husbands, or good executors. This challenge requires another kind of brand that Gura and Bergman want to create. They introduced empathy in a human-operated helpline of care specialists to provide paperwork guidance and assistance, even after family and community support has subsided.

Empathy isn’t meant to replace real estate lawyers, something most people don’t have, Gra said. You can embark on a part of the role of a paralegal, accountant, or real estate lawyer.

Empathy provides a way to manage loss and bereavement through viable steps. Courtesy of empathy through No Camels.

Empathy offers the first month for free without entering payment details, and the cost of the app can be deducted from the real estate. The founders are aware of the difficult situations faced by many families. To meet the needs of more and more Americans, who are currently backed by nonprofits, Empathy has offered to serve it free of charge to those who have the most access to it. This gesture underscores the company’s commitment to building mission-driven, purposeful ventures.

I’m convinced that his approach is a victory. We can become a credible brand if we become known as a brand that is trying to reduce the cost of life transitions and save money, time and stress. He said we wanted to be a reliance on dealing with losses.

This article was originally published by No Camels, a leading news website featuring Israel’s breakthrough innovations for viewers around the world.

