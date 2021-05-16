Resident Evil Village contains secrets hidden in the final cutscenes that could make fun of Resident Evil 9.





Spoiler Note: Details of plots related to the entire Resident Evil Village are included in this article. If you don’t want to know what’s happening in the story of the game, don’t read past this point.

—

If you exit Resident Evil Village at this point, you may be wondering where Capcom will take the next series of final Resident Evil 9. In the final cutscene of the game, the daughter of Ethan, the main character of the game, will be the main character of the upcoming franchise. This is even more natural given that Ethan himself dies at the last moment of the climax in Resident Evil Village. However, based on some new information now revealed, Ethan does not appear to be dead after all.

In the final cutscene of Resident Evil Village, Rose noticed that she was in the car of an unnamed character before running towards the horizon. The shot of this car running far away remains a little longer than expected. Eventually you can see people appearing in the distance, as it does. I’m not sure what’s going on, but it looks like the vehicle itself is slowing down beside this mysterious figure before the screen goes black.

Who is that mysterious character in the distance? Well, it seems that Ethan himself somehow returned from the grave. Some fans happened to connect to the Resident Evil Village file. Thanks to the additional support from the game’s photo mode, it turns out that the character that can be seen approaching the vehicle is certainly Ethan’s.

Obviously, if this is true, it means that there are many questions about what happens in Resident Evil 9. Is this character really physical Ethan, or is someone a favorite vision? May I have Rose? And if Ethan was alive, how did he survive the great explosion that took place in the famous village? Ethan avoided death many times with Resident Evil 7 and Village, but the explosion of the bomb seems to have really sealed his fate.

All of these questions are questions that you have to wait to learn more about each time Resident Evil 9 comes out. Capcom itself hasn’t announced that the game is in progress, but the fact that Village is already selling incredibly ensures that we see more from this franchise sooner. Means.

So what do you think about all of this? Do you think Ethan is actually alive? And what do you want to see when Resident Evil 9 is released? Share your thoughts with me in the comments or hit me on Twitter at @ MooreMan12.

[H/T VGS]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos