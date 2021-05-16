The Asia Foundation, Google Supports 25,000 Filipinos in Digital Skills Training – Backend News





Google.org, Google’s charitable arm, is supporting the Asian Foundation through the Go Digital Asean initiative aimed at providing digital skills training to help 200,000 small business owners in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Joining small business owners to provide them with online tools and technical skills to participate in the digital economy are the Pailig Development Foundation, Clevergrit Web Services, and Yoveo Digital. Go Digital Asean enables job opportunities and business growth in three courses: digital tools for job seekers, leveraging social media to grow your business, and bringing your business online.

Free digital skills training takes place in two half-day sessions through an online classroom and a certification is issued upon completion of the course. The course focuses on creating online professional profiles to maximize employment opportunities, expanding MSME’s market reach through social media, and supporting the digitization of agritourism companies. As of April 30, 2021, Go Digital Asean in the Philippines is training 3,385 job seekers and entrepreneurs. The results of the baseline and post-training data show a positive impact. Training participants who were “very confident” in using digital tools increased from 18.62% before training to 52.55% after training.

Go Digital Asean in the Philippines is designed to support government recovery efforts and priorities, especially to manage the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on MSMEs and job seekers. With Republic Act No. 11494 or Bayanihan passing the restoration as a law, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (DTI) and other government agencies have joined forces through training subsidies, corporate skill-up / skill-up, etc. Instructed to promote the digitization of MSMEs, including. Similar activities.

Go Digital Asean in the Philippines offers free training sessions to help Filipinos recover their economies. Interested learners can enroll in Go Digital Asean. Partners who are keen to work together to bring free Go Digital Asean training opportunities to the community can contact the program from the website or send an email to hello @ godigitalasean.ph.

