May 15, 2021: Here’s everything that could be featured in Google I / O 2021

Google canceled a developer conference called Google I / O last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, this year’s event keynote will begin on May 18th at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (ET).

The ambiguous official explanation of the keynote is not very clear. However, previous rumors and developments have suggested that processors for Android 12, Pixel Buds, Pixel smartphones, and other services of the company could be issues.

Schedule: Google’s meeting for developers was touted by Sundar Pichai himself

The online-only event was touted by CEO Sundar Pichai himself at the time of the earnings announcement earlier this year. The event will run until May 20th. The important part of the schedule is as follows:

Android and Google Play improvements will be covered on May 18th, and web apps, machine learning improvements, Google Assistant, ChromeOS, and Google Pay will be covered on May 19th.

Android 12: Full-featured Android 12 public beta may be released after the event

Google I / O will also cover Chromium-based projects and artificial intelligence (AI) product development on the final day of May 20th.

Speaking of Android 12, three developer preview builds have already been released, showing improvements such as audio-coupling haptics, picture-in-picture video, AVIF image support, and user interface (UI) tweaks.

The public beta of Android 12 may be released shortly after the event ends.

Okay, Google! : Google Assistant Announcement, Smart Home Products May Become Headline Grabber

For the Google Assistant, the company’s developer blog suggests that Google I / O include “new product announcements” and “feature updates.”

If something goes wrong with a previous Google I / O event, the Assistant’s announcement usually steals the show.

As a related note, Google has already hinted at the announcement of a new smart home product, but the details remain a mystery.

Budget Bud: Google’s Accidentally Leaked Pixel Buds A May Launch

In addition, Google is rumored to be working on a new variant of Pixel Buds’ true wireless earphones called the Pixel Buds A. The product spec was accidentally leaked by Google itself in April.

The leak doesn’t confirm the product nomenclature, but it does suggest that Buds A will be more affordable. The “A” suffix was also previously used on Pixel smartphones in the budget segment.

Slight chance: The new Pixel 5A 5G announced in April could be teased

Regarding Pixel smartphones, it is unlikely that the Pixel 5A 5G will debut on Google I / O, but a spokeswoman told Engadget that it will be released “at the time when the A-series smartphones were announced last year.” It’s early August.

Google was forced to announce the existence of the Pixel 5A 5G in April when rumors suggesting cancellation became a hot topic.

Whitechapel: Developers may be introduced to Google’s SoC for Pixel phones

In addition, there are rumors suggesting that Google will use its own system-on-chip (SoC) codenamed Whitechapel for future Pixel devices.

This can be a big change for application developers and can be a highlight of Google I / O. Developers need prior information and guidelines to optimize applications and services for new processors.

Is it obscured? : Google expects Wear OS to improve after Fitbit acquisition

Custom-designed SoCs can benefit Google as Apple did with the M1 chip, but the company could calm it down until the device ships with the processor.

Finally, Google acquired Fitbit and recently updated its Wear OS to support Gboard for typing convenience, allowing us to work on wearable development.

Google also sought feedback on Wear OS to guide future development.

Long-awaited: Google is said to have a Pixel-branded smartwatch offshore

Rumor has it that Samsung may discontinue the Tizen operating system for wearables and adopt an updated Wear OS for at least one upcoming product. It is also speculated that Google may be working on a Pixel branded smartwatch.

Overall, this year’s Google I / O event is downplayed about hardware releases, but we expect it to be interesting.

