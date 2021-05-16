Type 1 diabetic pregnancy and placental insufficiency





At the 35th week of pregnancy, Sarah Naitzel, who suffers from type 1 diabetes (T1D) in Colorado, suddenly experienced a terrifying and dramatic change.

Given that her insulin needs had previously surged throughout her pregnancy, her insulin needs plummeted as she repelled instances of hypoglycemia one after another. The baby’s movement suddenly slowed down and became almost undetectable to her.

Frightened by those changes, she called her OB / GYN and immediately asked for an ultrasound. They postponed her and she said, you didn’t need it. Everything is good.

Upset by the comment, she lied about what her mother’s gut had told her, and told an obstetrician and gynecologist (OB / GYN) that the specialist telemedicine her was in an emergency. He said he should have an ultrasound right away. When they did the ultrasound, the team told her she was only worried if the baby didn’t move for 30 minutes. Her baby was still 29 minutes.

She said something was wrong. I knew it.

She pushed hard enough to get an expert to see her, and a day later she was immediately invited.

She and her baby were suffering from what is called placental insufficiency. This is a common symptomatology in women with T1D.

She said she was one of the lucky ones: her baby daughter survived. But she told Diabetes Mine, just because her intestines told her to keep pushing.

The other parents she met through online support since her birth within a year were not so lucky.

Sarah Naitzels healthy baby

According to medical professionals, placental insufficiency can be a risk for both mothers and offspring. It can take several forms, and all diabetic women who want to have a baby should be aware that the signs are on the lookout throughout pregnancy.

Good news? Experts say that with an understanding and awareness of the signs and risks, and a good diabetic pregnancy plan, women with T1D and their babies should be able to overcome it.

Dr. Nasim Sobani, Medical Director of the Endocrinology, Diabetes and Pregnancy Program at the University of California, San Francisco, said he didn’t want people to read this and scare him. People with diabetes can and can actually give birth to babies.

Placental insufficiency (also known as placental insufficiency) is a complication of pregnancy, and the placenta does not provide the foetation with sufficient nutrients and oxygen to fully support the developing baby ( Through the mother’s bloodstream).

This prevents the baby from getting what he needs to grow. It can also affect the mother by causing preterm birth, pre-eclampsia (hypertension and organ failure), or placental abruption (placental abruption from the uterine wall).

Placental insufficiency is a risk for all pregnant women, but experts believe that if the mother has some type of diabetes, there is a higher risk.

Taking a step back and thinking about how the baby and mother communicate in the body, through the placenta, Dr. Ping H. Wang, chairman of the Department of Diabetes of Hope, told Diabetes Mine.

He said that if the mother has diabetes, her blood sugar levels can be high, which can have rather unseen consequences.

It makes sense to think of the placenta as an organ, but it is a temporary growth that provides oxygen and nutrients to the baby growing during pregnancy and removes waste products from the baby’s blood. The placenta attaches to the wall of the uterus, which gives rise to the baby’s umbilical cord.

Because diabetes is known to affect organs, the placenta can be at risk, which poses a health risk to the baby and the mother herself.

Placental insufficiency can lead to increased risk of congenital malformations, premature infants, and even sudden infant death during childbirth, Wang said.

Early on, sometimes until a time of great concern, the mother is unaware of any symptoms and remains almost quiet most of the time.

The patient is very difficult to know (this may be happening), the king said.

Neitzel can support that from her experience.

Do Id go (to the doctor for the test and test) and they say how the baby is moving? 10 times an hour? And when I say only once or twice a day, they just say, it’s standard! She said.

The mother may notice swelling in her limbs. This can happen in a healthy pregnancy, but it can also be a sign of pre-eclampsia and should be evaluated.

Symptoms of pre-eclampsia are excessive weight gain, swelling of the legs and hands (edema), headache, and high blood pressure.

To detect if there is a problem with the placenta, Dr. Sobani of UCSF said it is a good idea for diabetic mothers to pay attention to changes in fetal movements and insulin requirements.

If hormones do not cross the placenta and reach the baby, the baby’s (and therefore the mother’s) insulin resistance decreases, and insulin requirements can suddenly decrease in placental insufficiency. If you witness a significant decrease in either or both, it’s a good idea to check with your medical team, Sobhani said.

Medical tests that can confirm placental insufficiency include:

Pregnancy ultrasonography measures the size of placental sounds and monitors the size of fetal α-fetoprotein levels (proteins made in the baby’s liver) in the mother’s blood. A nonstress test of the fetal to measure the baby’s heart rate and contraction (mother wears two belts) her abdomen and sometimes a gentle buzzer to awaken the baby)

And what if it is detected? According to Sobhani, doctors may recommend more frequent prenatal visits, consultation with a high-risk mother’s fetal specialist, and / or rest to save fuel and energy for the baby.

The mother may need to keep a daily record of when the baby moves or kicks to monitor the baby’s health and development.

If you are worried about premature birth (before 32 weeks), your doctor may recommend steroid injections. Steroids dissolve through the placenta and strengthen the baby’s lungs.

One of the things I’ve noticed in the online Type 1 and pregnancy communities is the lack of understanding or motivation (doctors) to listen to Type 1 fears of placental failure. This is a topic frequently featured in the T1D Pregnancy Group forums, explained to Diabetes Mine by a young mother and a diabetic advocate.

Recently, there were two mothers who experienced placental insufficiency in the last two months, and the final results were very different. Mother # 1 stillborn due to placental insufficiency after both OB / GYN and MFM (maternal-fetal medicine expert) dismissed her concerns. Mom # 2 refused to be fired because of her first mom’s experience, and a healthy girl was born early because of a placental disorder.

The point is that it is essential to defend yourself. If you suspect you have a pregnancy problem, do not refuse the answer when requesting proper testing and treatment. If your doctor remains negative, it may be time to switch. Find US News & World reporting tools to help you find a perinatal specialist (high-risk obstetrician) in your area.

The best thing you can do is optimize your illness (care) before you become pregnant, Sobhani said.

Yes, the best steps to avoid placental insufficiency begin before you actually get pregnant, by working on a narrow blood sugar range before you get pregnant, doctors say. say.

Sobhani offers pre-pregnancy consultations to meet with OB / GYN as well as endocrinologists with experience and expertise in pregnancy and diabetes.

But the king points out that not all of life can be planned. Surprise is the essence of human beings.

But what if pregnancy is a surprise?

Sobhani advised you to come in as soon as possible to talk to your high-risk health care provider.

Good news? For people like Neitzel who live far away from major medical centers where high-risk professionals can be found, the pandemic provided help in the form of a more accessible telemedicine program.

COVID-19 has led to the rapid adoption of telemedicine, Wang said, which will never completely replace direct visits, but may be useful in cases of difficulty in access. He added that there is.

Wang also believes that a good OB / GYN knows how to deal with this and needs to actively interact with the endocrinology team as needed.

He added that technologies like continuous blood glucose monitoring and insulin pumps can help women hone their tighter controls with fewer challenges, though it’s still a daunting task.

This is an important issue, Mr. Wang said. However, if you plan ahead and work closely with your (medical team), you can control your blood sugar levels for pregnancy.

Of course that is the goal, and women who are thinking of becoming pregnant with diabetes, or who are just starting to get pregnant, are confident that they will have a healthy baby if they have the information, the signs to watch out for, and a solid team to guide the pregnancy. is needed.

The king said he could achieve good results. We are always excited to partner with patients to achieve this.

[See also: 9 Things to Know About Pregnancy with Type 1 Diabetes]

