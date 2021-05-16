Redmi Note 8: Here’s what we know about the rumored 2021 model:





Xiaomi may soon re-release Redmi Note 8 with upgraded specifications. Redmi Note 8 was launched about two years ago. The leak suggests that the new model will offer a newer processor, among other upgrades.

According to Leakster’s Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi Note 82021 model will feature a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. The handset is ready to run with MIUI 12.5.

According to the GSMArena report, the Redmi handset with model number M1908C3JGG has also been found on the FCC website. In addition, Xiaomiui revealed that the next phone will come with 22.5W fast charging support and a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Redmi Note 8 2021 offers up to 128GB of storage.

The report further states that the phone will be the first to be available in some markets such as the EU and Russia.

Currently, Xiaomi offers the Note 10 series. It consists of Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, and Note 10 S. Series prices start at 12,499.

As you may not remember, the Redmi Note 8 was one of the best-selling phones on Xiaomi. According to a May 2020 report, Xiaomi reported that it sold 30 million units in its Note 8 lineup. Its variants, the Redmi Note 8T and Redmi Note 8 Pro, also ranked in the top 10 units sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

That said, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the release of the 2021 Redmi Note 8. We may even sell the phone on another Monica. If the rumors are true, the design is similar to the original version, but you can expect significant internal upgrades.

