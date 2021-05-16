OPPO announces “Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition”





Beijing:

Priced at RMB 6,999, the OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars exploration version will be offered in a new gray painting operation, a flagship that will add to the already available blue, white, shiny black, and cosmic mocha colors. It will be the 5th color option of.

According to the company, the shades of gray are inspired by outer space, and the back panel of the phone is made of high fog AG glass with a metallic luster to achieve the texture of the material in outer space.

Mars 2021 and the Utopia Planitia are also engraved on the back cover of the exploration version, the latter being the name of the landing site for Tianwen-1 on the red planet.

In addition, Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition comes with three Mars color filters to make your photos taken on Earth look like Mars.

OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition has the same specifications including Snapdragon 888 SoC, Android 11 based ColorOS 11.2, 6.7 inch QHD + display with refresh rate 120Hz.

The Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on Saturday at 7:18 am (Beijing time) in a preselected landing area south of the Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars.

Ground controllers took more than an hour to establish a successful pre-programmed landing.

After landing, we had to wait for the rover to autonomously deploy the solar panels and antennas to transmit signals, and the distance between Earth and Mars was 320 million km, so there was a delay of more than 17 minutes. had.

