Google gives a beautiful gift for Mother’s Day.Helping families, especially parents





Last Mother’s Day, the Google Assistant delivered a very unique and beautiful gift to every mother in the world. Released by the Google Assistant, these new features help mothers easily handle the day-to-day tasks of their children and other family members.

Everyone knows that parents cannot take care of their children in this busy environment. As a result, children often appear to lack good habits and discipline, such as not sleeping on time, brushing their teeth on time, and not eating. Wash your hands, etc. However, the features Google has added to the Google Assistant can also help teach children good habits and discipline. To briefly explain these features, we’ve covered them in detail, so let’s take a closer look at them.

The Google Assistant’s Family Bell feature helps your family remember to complete their daily tasks.

In this busy life, we tend to forget to remind our families of our daily work. In such cases, the Family Bell feature added to the Google Assistant helps remind your family of daily tasks such as when to wake up, when to sleep, and when to complete pending work. This feature helps children and the elderly get up on time, exercise, do yoga, and complete pending work.

The story narration feature helps children listen to the story at bedtime.

As a kid, we all enjoyed listening to bedtime stories from our parents, but today’s kids aren’t so lucky because today’s generation of parents don’t have time to talk to them. ..

The Google Assistant has a way to solve this problem, but recently the Google Assistant has updated a new feature that allows kids to enjoy their favorite stories. A story like Harry Potter or who …? You can also hear from this story narracion function.

New children’s songs added by the Google Assistant can motivate children to develop good habits.

In addition to the story narration feature, the Google Assistant has also added a motivational song feature for kids that motivates kids to develop good habits.

These motivational songs include songs such as Clean Up, Go to Sleep, and Brush Your Teeth. Today, in this corona era, most children are trapped in their homes all day long, lazy, unable to finish their work on time, and it is very difficult to teach good habits. Keep them disciplined.

However, this new feature in the Google Assistant will help kids develop good habits on their own. So play these songs in front of your children if they are sleeping, brushing their teeth, or even showing tantalum while keeping their hands clean before meals. This can motivate children.

Send a broadcast message to the whole family.

Often you are busy with work that is so important that you do not have time to send important messages to your family. To solve this problem, a feature called Enhanced Broadcast has been added to the Google Assistant feature. Broadcast the message on the devices of the whole family at once.

For example, if you need to attend a family event, are busy with important work, and are not in a position to send a message to each family, you can use this feature to notify all family members. You can notify them by sending a broadcast message to their device. These devices include smartphones, Google Home, Google Nest, Android, or iOS.

