Expanding partnerships will help secure Texas Tech’s position in the future of the energy industry | KLBK | KAMC





Posted by: News Releases & Staff Posts | [email protected]

Posted: May 15, 2021 / 10:50 pm CDT / Updated: May 15, 2021 / 10:50 pm CDT

Gerardine Botte (Photo courtesy of TTU)

Lubbock, Texas (News Release) — Below is a news release from Texas Tech University.

Texas Tech University has long been a leader in wind energy. Thanks to the newly expanded partnership, universities will soon play a greater role in the future of energy as a whole.

American Resource Corporation, the next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification market, [on May 11] Announced that it has secured a project manager to oversee the construction and implementation of a 2kW mobile electrolytic cell rare earth element (REE) treatment plant.

The move represents a new step in the commercialization of technology and patents acquired from Ohio University and a partnership with Texas Tech, including a research program sponsored with Gerardine Gerri Botte, an international leader in electrodecatalysts and electrochemical engineering. I will.

Botte, a professor of chemical engineering and dean of the Department of Witacre in Edward, aims to adopt innovative technologies that enable the extraction of high-value and important substances such as rare earth elements from coal and coal by-products. .. E. Whitacre Jr. Faculty of Engineering. This is an opportunity to transform university research into the real world and support the sustainability of the US economy and our key resources.

American Resources Corporation is a partner committed to investing in resources to advance US infrastructure by supporting the next generation of cutting-edge materials. They support research and commercialization of technology.

To enhance its technology and operations, American Resources also participated in a sponsored research program with Texas Tech on the implementation and cell development of electrolysis facilities. The sponsored research program focuses not only on the construction of electrolysis facilities, but also on maximizing the scalability and efficiency of REE electrolysis facilities. The sponsored research program is currently focused on cell development and expanding the size of electrolytic cells to about 1 cubic meter. This allows for expandability and functionality in the manipulation of raw materials.

As part of that expansion, American Resources has secured office space at the Innovation Hub at Texas Tech’s Research Park. This is a facility that fosters smart ideas and entrepreneurs to create influential social or commercial value. Project managers whose identities have not yet been announced will work directly with Botte at the Innovation Hub and with research programs sponsored by the company at Texas Tech.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation, is pleased to have a good project manager overseeing the construction and implementation of the mobile REE electrolysis facility and promoting a sponsored research program with Texas Tech University. Our project manager has a lot of knowledge and experience working with Dr. Botte and her team. Over the past five years, he has had very relevant experience in two small chemical engineering facilities and one commercial facility in Colombia.

In addition, procuring office space on TexasTech’s Innovation Hub is powerful as it continues to work efficiently and effectively to promote this breakthrough technology and its applications in REE for commercialization. It was clearly important for creating the workflow. We are pleased to complete this stage and further carry out the construction of the mobile facility to begin the full-scale expansion and development of the fly ash site in the United States.

The facility will be built in the next six months with the goal of deploying it on-site in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials for new infrastructure markets. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. An important rare earth mineral for the electrification market. Reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources is expanding its business portfolio, located in the Central Appalachian Basin in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, with a concentration of high-quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits.

American Resources has established a growth-centric, agile, low-cost business model. This provides an important opportunity to expand our asset portfolio to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while continuing to acquire businesses and significantly reducing risk in the legacy industry. Its streamlined and efficient operation can maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information, please visit Americanresourcescorp.com or connect to your company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

(News release from Texas Tech University)

