Springbank Community Association Raises Funds for Robotics Lab at Local School

SPRINGBANK — The Springbank Community Association will host its first raffle in June to help raise funds for the Springbank Community High School robotics team and innovation labs.

The association’s president, Karin Hunter, said the community association’s vision is to make Raffle an annual tradition to support local projects and groups.

“This is our first [time doing it], Springbank Community High School has partnered with robotics students to strengthen their robotics and technology labs. “She said. “These kids do great things. We want to give them more tools to improve their chances of success.”

Raffles offer $ 8,000 worth of prizes, most of which are sponsored by local businesses. The highest award is the Alberta Diamond Exchange diamond earrings worth $ 2,530.

“They are gorgeous — they are a kind of dangling and really impressive,” said Hunter.

Other prizes include gift cards and coupons for Springbank restaurants and businesses such as Calaway Park, Springbank Air Training College, Bow Point Nursery Garden Center and Springbank Pet Resort.

“We have a lot of local business opportunities, so the local business community has come together to support this, which is really exciting for us,” said Hunter. “We’re trying to connect the community, so we actually see this as a really good way to create positive excitement within the community. [reasons].. I hope it will continue next year and that this is a success and we can build it. “

Through the raffle, the Springbank Community Association wants to raise $ 20,000 for a local high school innovation lab by selling 1,000 tickets for $ 20 each.

“I’ve heard that the program is about to grow over the last few years. These kids weren’t good enough in terms of the technology they had, they were doing something really decent,” Hunter said. say. “I knew there was a group of motivated children and teachers who were really creative and did some great things with these students.”

The Innovation Lab at Springbank Community High School is about four years old, according to Bobby Matthew, a teacher of science and innovation at the school. He said he started a lab and robotics team after realizing that high school students didn’t have the opportunity to learn about modern technology.

“I realized that a radical change was needed,” he said. “Basically, what I do is take in and modernize the school-wide industrial arts and professions.”

According to Matthew, the lab includes “addition and reduction” technologies for students to experiment and learn, such as 3D printers and computers that students have built or rebuilt themselves. Students will also learn to code and build robots.

“In the innovation studio, we not only build robots, [preparing students for] Future technology and profession, “he said.

Matthew said the funds raised by the Springbank Community Association will help schools buy more high-tech technologies for innovation labs such as computer numerical control machines and laser cutters. He also added that the lab also needed more traditional shop equipment such as saws, thunders and drills.

“From a liaison perspective, I think this is a great opportunity for the community to help us,” he said. “The fact that this goes into a pseudo-shop space makes a big difference because our school doesn’t have a store.”

Regarding raffle, Hunter said the Early Bird draw will take place at the Springbank Park for All Seasons parking lot at 5 pm on June 4th and 11th, and the Grand Prix draw will take place on June 18th at the same time and place. It is done. Available for purchase at springbankcommunity.com

For more information, please call 403-888-1831 or send an email to [email protected]

Scott Strasser, AirdrieToday.com Follow us on Twitter @ scottstrasser19

