Resident Evil Village House Benevient is the franchise’s most terrifying encounter





House Benevient, the second major area of ​​Resident Evil Village, is transforming the franchise into a whole new level of absolute horror.

Resident Evilis is one of the best survival horror series in the industry, so it’s not surprising that the franchise is home to many scary, scary, and totally disturbing sequences. Resident Evil Village has a lot of new things that players can remember, but nothing is as scary as the Benevient House.

The Benevient House is the second domain of the four lords, and players explore it shortly after completing the Dimitresk Castle. The castle does almost nothing to prepare for the next coming. The house is the most horrifying series for years, or perhaps the most ever.

Trekking to the house is eerily quiet. The doll clutters the snowy road in front of the player, hangs from a tree, sits by a tombstone and hides in a bush. Ethan encounters his dead wife Mia and laments that everyone in her life leaves her while the player follows carefully. There are no enemies in this segment to relieve tension. Eventually, the locked door gets in the way, and when he writes on the wall, Ethan invites him to “give up (his) memory.” Since the game started, after depositing the family photos that the players had, the doors opened and House Benevent was waiting for them.

The house is quiet and empty, as was the way to the house. To explore, players must take the lift to a maze-like structure deep underground. The Benevient doll Angie sits still in a chair with the flask Ethan was looking for on her lap. It’s obviously too good to be true, and the lights go out when Angie abuses the player. When they are turned on again, all Ethan’s weapons and equipment will be gone.

The autopsy table contains a spooky mannequin that requires the player to pull the mannequin away to find the item in the underground labyrinth to solve the puzzle. In Mia’s new sightings and various other ominous events, the player eventually gets the key to the breaker box just outside the lift. A huge fleshy string can be seen extending into the darkness, following a long corridor returning through the maze. When the player reaches the goal, he discovers the source of the code. Giant and disgusting creatures crawl out of the darkness, and the only option is to escape.

The labyrinth is suffocating. The pitch-black corridor circles while the player is desperately searching for a hiding place. It’s the distorted laughter of toddlers laughing from the corrupt disgust that chases them. Inspired by more modern horror games, players are expected to hide under a closet or bed and wait for the exact moment to sprint towards the breaker box. When they finally do so, the box reveals a piece of the puzzle for the door back into the maze and forces them to return towards the creature.

After solving the next puzzle, the player activates the power and makes it into the lift by the skin of their teeth, the monsters sobb right behind them. Everything about this section is completely horrifying. The player’s ability to get used to the area for a long time before the creature’s appearance builds a brilliant tension. Recognizing the prompt to hide in each closet raises the expectation that something will appear, and when a giant fetal-like monster finally appears, it’s not disappointing.

But leaving the basement is not the end of this horrific excursion. The once empty house is now full of dolls, scattered on the floor, tables, windows and chairs. Angie appears in front of Ethan and asks her to play with Ethan. This is how the most stressful game of hide-and-seek ever thought of begins. Angie must be placed three times. Every time, Ethan stabs her with the scissors she got in the basement. If the player takes too long, some of the many dolls will attack Ethan with blades and knives, causing serious damage to him.

The fight against this terrifying time is becoming more and more difficult by distracting and discomforting the doll. They constantly laugh, cramp, and quiver and vibrate while the player is looking for malicious Angie. After finally locating her for the third time, Ethan stabs and kills Angie and Donna Benevent, ending the madness and giving the player the ability to finally leave.

The entire Benevient House is a horror master class. Notes scattered throughout the area list special plants in the village that can cause hallucinations. This setting allows for seemingly supernatural events and creatures that can completely surprise the player. There are certain rules that Resident Evilgames adheres to, and Beneviento House destroys them all while working comfortably within the folklore of the series.

The complete horror of the basement is something the series has never done before. Players usually find a large weapon in some comfortable biohazard games, so remove it altogether and place it in an area where the more Silent Hill Sun Biohazard feels a genius stroke. If this section indicates that the series plans to do it in future installments, the player is in a dire world of upset stomachs.

