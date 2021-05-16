WhatsApp Online Status: How to hide online status on WhatsApp web and mobile apps





WhatsApp Messenger is one of the most widely used applications in the world. Chatting with friends, sending emergency documents to colleagues, video calling to close friends and family, WhatsApp Messenger creates a special place in our lives. The platform has many interesting features, such as displaying the online status of users.

However, there are times when you need to hide it in WhatsApp. You may need to hide your online status when using WhatsApp. Or you just want to avoid someone on the platform. So if you are looking for a solution to these problems, you are in the right place. This article provides a step-by-step guide to easily hide your online status on WhatsApp. So here’s what you need to do without wasting a lot of time.

How to hide WhatsApp online status on mobile

You can easily hide WhatsApp online status by following a few simple steps. The Messages app has the option to hide the online status feature on both Android and iOS platforms. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp. Go to the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and[設定]Tap. For iOS users, from the menu at the bottom[設定]Just tap.[設定]On the menu,[アカウント]there is. Click on it to go to your privacy options. There is the last option I saw. The app offers two options to choose from.[連絡先]When[誰も]You can choose either. The former shows the online status to the contact, while the latter does not show the online status to anyone. To hide the online status of WhatsApp Messenger[誰もいない]Click Options.

How to hide WhatsApp online status on the web

WhatsApp Web does not allow you to hide your online status like Android does. However, there are some Chrome extensions that can help you hide the online status of WhatsApp Web. One such extension is WA Incognito. Extensions provide many interesting features. First, it helps to turn on / off the updates and read receipts displayed at the end of messages on WhatsApp Web. In addition, users can set a safety timeout to automatically send a read receipt message after a period of time. The usage is as follows.

Go to the Chrome Web Store and search for WA Incognito. Install the extension in your Chrome browser. If you open web.whatsapp.com now, you will see the recognition options right next to WhatsApp status.From the menu[最後に見た更新を送信しない]Select to block easily. You can also use this extension to block read confirmation.

