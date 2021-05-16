Assassin’s Creed Valharafan translates dialogues of all Mohawk people





Access Animus translated the dialogue spoken by the Mohawks at Assassin’s Creed Valhara in consultation with language experts.

The dialogue of the Mohawks I met in Assassin’s Creed Valhara was a mystery to many when the game was released, but a group of fans translated it with the help of some linguists. Is done. AC Valhara broke the series record, which shows how much support the game has gained with the efforts of new fans.

Valhalla features many mysteries and culminates in the latest DLC, Wrathof the Druids, which follows a mysterious cult called The Children of Danu. But one of its unexplained elements is not so mysterious as to obscure the big picture. The main character, Eivor, doesn’t understand the language of Kanienkeh: ka, also known as the Mohawk, so the game leaves the dialogue untranslated, causing a lot of fans. Kanienkeh: I wonder what ka is saying.

As Kotaku reported, a fan group called Access the Animus has been enthusiastic about translating and localizing the Kanienkeh: kas dialog. AccesstheAnimus is made up of Assassin’s Creed fans dedicated to explaining the many complexity of the series, previously translating other languages ​​in the game. This time, the team consulted with the Kanienke: Kaon Kwaun: Nara Oti Tikwa Language and Culture Center in the Mohawk Territory of Kanauke, south of Montreal, Canada. Dialogs provide insightful information, even though they are not intentionally translated in the game. It helps players better understand both Assassin’s Creed Lore and Valhalla’s specific settings.

As shown in the Access the Animus video on YouTube, Ubisoft seems to have taken great care in properly creating the dialogue (not surprising given the historical basis of Assassin’s Creed series). However, the direct translation of a particular line had to be interpreted in a way that was more understandable in some circumstances. For example, one of Kanienkeh: ka said, “He’s a witch,” about Olav, according to a translation that accesses Animus, which was interpreted as close to “he’s angry” or “he’s cursed.” say.

AC Valhalla will continue to receive DLC, enhancements, and updates for some time. Ubisoft seems to prioritize the services of games that have already been released. Many believe this undermines the chance of a new Assassin’s Creed title this year or next. The good news for fans is that Valhalla will continue to be relevant until 2021. If you’re lucky, fans will continue to unravel the Assassin’s Creed Valhara Sannoun now that the untranslated Kanienke: Ka dialogue is revealed.

