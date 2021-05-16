Facebook continues to host the borders of the Anti-Vax theme profile despite the ban





Although false alarms for COVID-19 are banned on Facebook, there are still borders in profile pictures that still have misleading messages.

Currently, there is no major social media platform that is completely free of false information. Unfortunately, all of them are currently struggling to regulate posts that contain misleading or false information, and Facebook seems to be in the worst situation ever.

There is a heated debate online as to whether it is the result of platform negligence or the overwhelming amount of policy-violating posts. Whatever you think is true, it’s clear that Facebook is still far from addressing the issue.

Facebook removes one Anti-Vax profile frame, but leaves the rest

CNBC News has noticed Mark Zuckerberg’s big blue social network. Facebook has banned false alarms for COVID-19 and vaccines, but there are some borders on profile pictures with available Antibacs messages.

The news network reportedly contacted Facebook about one frame, all in capital letters, “My immune system is [image of a syringe].. ”

A Facebook spokesperson kindly confirmed that the border violated the platform’s policy and was removed, which is clearly where the rule has ended.

If you search for the word “immunity” in the custom border search bar, you will find several more frames that express the same opinion. Examples of messages include “Trust the immune system, not the shot” or “F *** Your COVID vaccine”.

Facebook did not respond when asked if a rule-violating frame could bypass the platform’s detection system by using emoji. Given that Facebook is training AI to understand video, it shouldn’t be. The photo should be easy to decode.

The company also didn’t elaborate on how long the frame was active or how many users viewed / used the frame. Therefore, it is very likely that hundreds, or even thousands, of users are exposed to the potentially harmful messages it promotes.

Facebook vs. Pandemic Misinformation

It is quite common for the words “Facebook” and “misinformation” to appear in the same headline. Sure, that’s what the team behind the platform wants to change, but to do that, their approach needs to be smarter or more aggressive.

Indeed, Facebook deleted 1.3 billion fake accounts in March and then donated $ 5 million to WHO’s COVID-19 fundraising campaign. However, the fact remains that the platform is still flooded with fake news about pandemics.

It wasn’t long ago that Facebook released a profile frame to support vaccination. Perhaps the company had to check anti-backs frames when adding them.

