NASA Invests $ 105 Million in Innovative Technology Development for US SMEs





NASA has a long history of helping American entrepreneurs develop technology from ideas to commercial readiness. The agency’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program promotes its legacy and helps 127 US small businesses award 140 new Phase II awards to bring innovation to market.

These SME awards in 34 states and Washington, DC total $ 105 million. NASA’s Small Business Program is dedicated to finding the technologies that are most useful to agencies and commercial markets and sourcing their innovations from diverse groups of entrepreneurs from different backgrounds and perspectives. The companies selected to fund Phase II include 33 women-owned, minority-owned, and veteran-owned SMEs.

All winners received their first SBIR Phase I contract in 2020, demonstrating the benefits of innovation and demonstrating how they can contribute to NASA’s efforts in human exploration, space technology, science and aeronautics. .. Phase II awards offer up to $ 750,000 each to advance technology towards potential commercialization. Both companies will spend up to two years developing, demonstrating, and delivering the proposed project.

Jim Reuters, deputy administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission (STMD), said: “The government is helping small businesses get back on track, so we value their commitment and dedication to supporting NASA’s mission and goals.”

InnoSys Inc, a women-owned SME located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Has developed a camera concept that can operate at very high temperatures, even on Venus, where surface temperatures can reach 900 degrees Fahrenheit. Its innovation replaces the glass envelope of traditional imaging tubes with other materials such as quartz and sapphire that can withstand harsh environments. The company wants to go beyond space mission applications to create cameras for close-up photography of fires and high-temperature reactors, and for inspecting the core of nuclear reactors.

NASA aims to help small businesses like InnoSys focus on commercialization. This program provides SMEs with additional funding opportunities and helps them find customers outside the agency if Phase II work is successful.

“The Phase II contract period is an exciting time for SMEs to put their ideas into practice and develop prototypes that appeal to NASA and retail investors,” said Jason L. Kessler, executive of the NASAS BIR program. I will. “The technology of choice has shown significant potential impact on each sector and we are proud to continue to invest in today’s booming aerospace economy through these SMEs.”

Based in California, Micro Cooling Concepts has been working with NASA’s SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs since 2004 to undertake a variety of thermal management innovations. This year, NASA selected a Phase II contract company to build lightweight and compact heat exchangers with the potential for electric aircraft propulsion applications. Micro Cooling Concepts could leverage the development and lessons learned in Phase I to advance clean energy technology and support new aircraft configurations for the NASA, military, and commercial sectors.

Tietronix Software Inc., a minority-owned SME in Houston, was chosen to mature a virtual medical “expert” that incorporates artificial intelligence and augmented reality. Tietronix Software recognized the need to seamlessly integrate medical resources, knowledge, training, procedural guidance, and diagnostic support in implementing that concept in Phase I. This system provides astronauts with medical autonomy during long-term missions and may benefit military and other organizations in locations with limited access to medical professionals.

NASA previously announced a Phase I award of $ 45 million to another SME group in March 2021.

NASA’s SBIR / STTR program is part of STMD and is managed by NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California.

View the complete list of the latest NASAS BIR Phase II selections.

