Experts participate in US-China technology competition





The US Senate Trade Commission has passed a new proposal, the Endless Frontier Act, designed to support a stronger US technology base. What does this mean for the US, China and other global players?

James Andrew Lewis, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the bill was seen as part of “greater strategic competition with China,” and Congress responded to China’s competition. He said he was united in need.

“Looking at China’s R & D growth, which is welcomed by general innovation, people felt that the United States, which hadn’t spent enough in the last two decades, needed more money,” Lewis said. ..

Professor Liu Baosei of the University of International Business and Economics said that supporting continuous innovation is the right thing to do, but identifying China as an enemy to rationalize such support is childish.

Liu emphasized that the competition between China and the United States deviates from its original purpose of supporting science and technology, and pointed out that the technology itself needs to be shared.

Liu believes that China is being used as a Straumann because the gap with the United States is still large in terms of the level of technological development. He said the number of papers and patents published in Science and Nature does not give a complete picture of the country’s pace of innovation.

“Most Chinese patents are really on the side of improvement and are more practical than breakthrough technology,” Liu said.

Lewis did not agree that China was a Straumann. He said people in the current US administration do not agree on how the Trump policy was implemented, but they agree on the direction of the Trump policy and will continue to do so.

Professor Ian Begg of the London School of Economics and Political Science said this is a tripartite competition between Europe, China and the United States, and Europe fears it is lagging behind. Said.

“In European terms, we can understand why this American initiative is taking place. They want to protect themselves from the very fierce competition that emanates from China, but Europeans also compete with it. We need to enhance the game to find a way, “said Professor Beg.

Professor Liu agreed that there was a big triad, but added that developed countries such as Japan and South Korea and many emerging economies are also participating in the field of global innovation.

Using the example of the COVID-19 vaccine, Liu explained that many scientific and technological advances are the result of global cooperation. “This is a global effort that benefits consumers and will ultimately be witnessed and rewarded by the market.”

