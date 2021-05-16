Realme 85G gets new base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, costs in India are:





Debuting in India in April, Realme 8 5G has a new base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The price is 13,999 rupees, and the new variant features the existing 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model (14,999 rupees) and 8GB RAM + 128GB option (16,999 rupees price tag). The new options are the same as their sisters, except for RAM and storage changes. Sales of the 4GB RAM + 64GB model in India will begin on May 18th via the offline and online channels of Flipkart and Realme. Available in Super Sonic Black and Super Sonic Blue colors. please remember. The Realme85G is part of the Realme8 series, which includes vanilla options and Pro variants. This phone is also the successor to the Realme 7 series, which debuted in India last September.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch Full-HD + (1,0802,400 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display panel supports a peak brightness of 600 nits and is protected by Dragontrail Glass. Inside, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot. The phone also supports dual SIM cards and is ready to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. The Realme 8 5G triple rear camera system is housed in a rectangular module with a black finish. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f / 1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f / 2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera in a hole punch cutout for selfies and video calls. Both the front and primary rear cameras support full HD video recording.

Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Realme 8 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging fast charging technology.

